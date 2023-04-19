USD/JPY Return to 135.500 in the Hands of US Stats and Fed Chat

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively busy morning for the USD/JPY. Trade data for March drew interest early this morning.

Following disappointing Reuters Tankan Index numbers on Wednesday, the trade data needed to reflect improving trade terms to support a nearer-term shift in the Bank of Japan’s forward guidance.

The trade deficit narrowed from ¥897.7 billion to ¥754.5 billion in March, versus a forecasted deficit of ¥1,294.8 billion.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Finance,

Exports increased by 4.3%, with exports to the US (+9.4%) and Western Europe (+4.8%) offsetting a 7.7% slide in exports to China.

Imports jumped by 7.3% compared with March 2022, with imports from the US rising by 9.6%. Imports from China were up 12.3% compared with March 2022, while imports from Western Europe fell by 3.9%.

While the trade figures drew interest, investors should monitor the news wires for Bank of Japan commentary. However, a shift in forward guidance would be needed to move the dial.

On Wednesday, Bank of Japan Executive Director Tokiko Shimizu beat the ultraloose monetary policy drum, supporting a continued easing in policy over the nearer term. Shimizu added that inflation would likely soften to sub-2% by the middle of the 2023 fiscal year.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was up 0.03% to 134.713. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY fall to an early low of 134.596 before rising to a high of 134.796.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 200423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 135.2220 S3 – ¥ 134.0370 R2 – ¥ 135.7720 S2 – ¥ 133.4020 R3 – ¥ 136.9570 S1 – ¥ 132.2170

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 134.672 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 135.222. A move through the Wednesday high of 135.137 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, US stats and Fed chatter must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 135.772. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 136.957.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 134.037 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133.5 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 133.402. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 132.217.

USDJPY 200423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (133.611). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY holding above S1 (134.037) and the 50-day EMA (133.609) would support a breakout from R1 (135.222) to target R2 (135.772). However, a fall through S1 (134.037) would bring the 50-day EMA (133.611) and S2 (133.402) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 200423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index figures for April and the all-important US jobless claims numbers will be in focus.

After a quiet first half of the week, we expect USD/JPY sensitivity to the stats. Inflation and labor market components of the Index will draw interest alongside the jobless claim figures. Deteriorating labor market conditions could test the theory of a post-May Fed interest rate hike.

However, FOMC member commentary will also influence. FOMC members Waller and Bowman will deliver speeches overnight. Forward guidance beyond May would move the dial.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

