USD/JPY Retreats Despite Dovish Comments From BoJ

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

USD/JPY is moving lower as DXY tests support at the 108 level.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD enjoy strong support as commodity markets rebound.

Today, traders will stay focused on the news from Jackson Hole Symposium.

The U.S. dollar is weak as traders take some profits after the recent rally ahead of the first news from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Meanwhile, strong commodity markets provide significant support to commodity-related currencies.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY moved back below the 137.00 level despite dovish comments from BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura.

Nakamura stated that the BoJ needed to maintain stimulus to support the economy. Japan’s economy is under pressure due to coronavirus-related problems and the weakness of the global economy.

He added that Japan’s inflation target has not been reached in a sustainable fashion. Unlike other developed economies that are under pressure because of high inflation, Japan suffers from weak inflation and wants to reach sustainable inflation of 2%.

Interestingly, dovish comments did not put additional pressure on the Japanese yen. Traders are focused on the Jackson Hole Symposium, which may have a significant impact on the dynamics of the U.S. dollar.

The U.S. Dollar Index gained downside momentum and made an attempt to settle below the 108 level as some traders decided to move out of the American currency ahead of the key event of the week.

USD/JPY faced significant resistance near 137.60 and pulled back. However, the current upside trend remains intact. In order to have a chance to develop sustainable downside momentum, USD/JPY must settle below the 20 EMA at 135.65.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD gained strong upside momentum and moved above 0.6950 as commodity markets continued to rebound.

The broad rebound in commodity markets provided significant support to commodity-related currencies. The general weakness of the U.S. dollar ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium served as an additional bullish catalyst for AUD/USD.

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in Australia today, so AUD/USD traders will remain focused on commodity market dynamics.

NZD/USD

NZD/USD managed to settle above the 0.6200 level and made an attempt to settle above 0.6240.

As in the case of AUD/USD, NZD/USD traders will stay focused on commodity markets and wait for the news from the U.S.

If comments from Jackson Hole lead to a sell-off in the dollar, NZD/USD will have a good chance to move towards the 0.6300 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.