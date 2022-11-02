USD/JPY Pulls Back As Intervention Risk Increases

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. dollar did not react to the strong ADP Employment Change report as traders remained focused on the upcoming Fed decision.

USD/JPY moved lower as traders bet that the BoJ may intervene to protect the yen after the Fed decision.

AUD/USD moved back above the 0.6400 level.

U.S. Dollar Pulls Back Ahead Of The Fed Decision

U.S. Dollar Index failed to settle above the 20 EMA at 111.55 and pulled back towards 111.30 as traders remained cautious ahead of the Fed Interest Rate Decision.

Today, the U.S. released ADP Employment Change report, which indicated that private businesses added 239,000 jobs in October, compared to analyst consensus of 195,000.

The strong report did not provide additional support to the U.S. dollar as traders remained focused on the Fed. Most likely, trading will stay choppy in the next few hours.

EUR/USD Remains Stuck Near 0.9900

EUR/USD is trading near the 0.9900 level as traders wait for the Fed decision. The final reading of Germany’s Manufacturing PMI report indicated that Manufacturing PMI declined from 47.8 in September to 45.1 in October, compared to analyst consensus of 45.7.

Europe’s leading economy is under strong pressure due to the energy crisis. However, the disappointing report will not have a major impact on EUR/USD dynamics today as traders are focused on the Fed.

GBP/USD Is Mostly Flat In Quiet Trading

GBP/USD has recently made an attempt to settle back above the 1.1500 level but failed to gain sufficient upside momentum and pulled back towards 1.1480.

Traders should not expect big moves in GBP/USD ahead of the Fed Interest Rate Decision.

AUD/USD Rebounded Above 0.6400

AUD/USD settled back above the 0.6400 level as the rebound in several commodity markets continued. NZD/USD also managed to gain upside momentum and made an attempt to settle above 0.5890.

USD/CAD, which is more sensitive to oil price dynamics, is stuck near the 20 EMA at 1.3635.

USD/JPY Retreats As Traders Fear That BoJ May Intervene

USD/JPY pulled back towards the 147 level as traders reacted to rising intervention risks.

Japan’s Finance Minister has recently said that the country was closely watching the moves in the forex market. It looks that traders are worried that the BoJ may intervene after the Fed announces its Interest Rate Decision.

Currently, USD/JPY is trying to settle below the $147 level. In case this attempt is successful, it will head towards the next support at 146.40. A successful test of the support at 146.40 will push USD/JPY towards the support level at 146.

On the upside, the nearest resistance level for USD/JPY is located at 147.50. A move above 147.50 will push USD/JPY towards the resistance at 147.85. If USD/JPY gets above this level, it will head towards the next resistance level at 148.50.

