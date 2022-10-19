USD/JPY Is Ready To Test The Key 150 Level

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

USD/JPY tests new highs and looks ready to settle above levels that were last seen back in 1990.

USD/CAD moves higher after the release of inflation reports from Canada.

GBP/USD is losing ground amid political uncertainty.

U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Grows

U.S. dollar gained more ground against a broad basket of currencies as Treasury yields tested new highs. The yield of 10-year Treasuries settled above the 4.00% level and moved towards the 4.10% level.

Today, traders also focused on Building Permits and Housing Starts reports from the U.S. Building Permits increased by 1.4% month-over-month in September, while Housing Starts declined by 8.1%. The housing market will remain under pressure due to rising interest rates.

The dynamics of demand for safe-haven assets will serve as the main catalyst for the U.S. dollar in the near term. In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle back above the 113 level, it will have a good chance to move towards recent highs near 113.90.

EUR/USD Pulls Back As Traders Take Some Profits After The Recent Rebound

EUR/USD settled below the 0.9800 level as traders rushed to the safety of the American currency.

The final reading of the Euro Area Inflation Rate report indicated that Euro Area Inflation Rate increased from 9.1% in August to 9.9% in September, compared to analyst consensus of 10%.

While the report missed analyst estimates, it is clear that inflation will remain a huge problem for the EU in the near term. Most likely, the ECB will have to raise rates aggressively to put pressure on prices. However, it remains to be seen whether these rate hikes will provide any support to the euro as the Fed is also raising rates.

GBP/USD Is Losing Ground Amid Political Uncertainty

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle below 1.1250 while traders are waiting for new moves from the British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Political uncertainty will remain a negative catalyst for the pound in the near term.

UK has recently reported that Inflation Rate increased from 9.9% in August to 10.1% in September. The higher-than-expected report did not provide any support to the pound.

USD/CAD Tests Resistance At 1.3800 After Inflation Reports

USD/CAD made an attempt to settle above the 1.3800 level after Canada’s inflation reports indicated that Inflation Rate declined from 7% in August to 6.9% in September. Meanwhile, Core Inflation Rate increased from 5.8% to 6%. These reports should not provide additional support to the Canadian dollar.

The dynamics of USD/CAD will depend on general demand for commodity-related currencies. Today, this demand remains weak. AUD/USD is trading near 0.6300, while NZD/USD stays stuck below the 0.5700 level.

USD/JPY Is Heading Towards The Key 150 Level

USD/JPY has recently tested new highs near 149.80. Put simply, USD/JPY is just one step away from the test of the psychologically important 150 level.

USD/JPY has been trading below the 150 level since 1990. The Asian financial crisis in 1997 put significant pressure on the yen, and USD/JPY moved closer to the 150 level in 1998.

Today, the yen is suffering due to the dovish policy of the BoJ and the absence of interventions. Perhaps, the BoJ believes that it will not be able to stop the rally in USD/JPY with interventions. In this light, a test of the key 150 level looks almost inevitable.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.