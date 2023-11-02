USD/JPY Forecast: Will the US Jobs Report End the Fed Rate Hike Cycle?

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The USD/JPY declined by 0.37% on Thursday, ending the session at 150.397.

On Friday, the US Jobs Report could end the Fed rate hike cycle.

The US ISM Services PMI may raise fear of a hard landing.

Thursday Overview of USD/JPY Movements

The USD/JPY fell by 0.37% on Thursday. Following a 0.47% loss on Wednesday, the USD/JPY ended the session at 150.397. The USD/JPY rose to a high of 150.955 before falling to a low of 149.843.

Sustained Move Toward 145 in the Hands of the Bank of Japan

The USD/JPY briefly dropped below the 150 handle on Thursday. Increasing bets on the Fed ending its rate hike cycle impacted the buyer appetite for the US dollar.

However, the Bank of Japan remains in a holding pattern. Negative interest rates and the Yield Curve Control Policy (YCC) continue to impact demand for the Yen. Tweaks to the YCC policy have failed to make an impact, indicating a need to consider exiting negative rates.

Recent inflation numbers suggest the need to pivot away from ultra-loose monetary policy. However, the BoJ requires wage growth and demand to materialize before a move. The deteriorating macroeconomic environment leaves the BoJ in a dilemma.

On Thursday, the Japanese Government rolled out a ¥17 trillion stimulus package. The measures attempt to boost wage growth while cutting income tax to fuel demand. For the Bank of Japan, the effectiveness of the stimulus package could prove critical.

There are no economic indicators from Japan to consider on Friday. The markets are closed for Culture Day.

US Jobs Report and Services Sector in Focus

On Friday, the US Jobs Report and the services sector will be in the spotlight. US labor market figures on Thursday eased bets on further Fed rate hikes. A softer-than-expected US Jobs Report could close the door on the Fed rate hike cycle.

Economists forecast average hourly earnings to rise by 4.0% in October year-over-year (Sept: 4.2%). While expecting nonfarm payrolls to increase by 180k, economists predict the unemployment rate to remain at 3.8%.

Deteriorating labor market conditions and softer wage growth can affect consumer confidence and disposable income. A downward trend in disposable income and waning consumer confidence could affect consumer spending, dampening demand-driven inflationary pressures.

The US ISM Services will also influence USD/JPY trends. A significant slowdown in service sector activity may raise concerns about an economic downturn. Economists forecast the PMI to fall from 53.6 to 53.0. Significantly, the services sector accounts for more than 70% of the US economy. A deterioration in service sector conditions directly impacts growth.

Short-term Forecast

The US Jobs Report and ISM Services PMI could cement bets on the Fed ending its rate hike cycle. Signals of a possible hard landing and a more dovish Fed could support a near-term USD/JPY retreat to 145.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals. A USD/JPY return to 150.500 would support a move to the 151.889 resistance level.

The US Jobs Report and ISM Services PMI will be the focal points on Friday.

A break below the 150.201 support level in USD/JPY would bring the 148.405 support level and the 50-day EMA into play. Buyer demand may intensify at 148.400. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the 148.405 support level.

The 14-day RSI at 56.50 indicates a USD/JPY move to the 151.889 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 031123 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the 50-day EMA would support a move toward the 151.889 resistance level.

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA and the 150.201 support level would give the bears a run at the 200-day EMA. Buying pressure may intensify at 150.200. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the 150.201 support level.

The 14-period 4-hourly RSI at 55.65 suggests a USD/JPY rise to the 151.889 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

USDJPY 031123 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.