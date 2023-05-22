USD/JPY Forecast: Weaker Amidst Debt Ceiling Concerns, Powell’s Remarks

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Dollar/Yen drops due to U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, Powell’s comments

Traders anxiously await Biden-McCarthy meeting on debt ceiling

Uncertainties persist, but hope remains for a debt ceiling deal

USD/JPY Overview

On Monday, the Dollar/Yen experienced a decline in value as unexpected issues arose in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a preference for slower rate increases.

At the start of the week, the dollar dropped 0.15% to 137.715 yen, breaking a six-day winning streak and retreating from a six-month high. This decline was attributed to the challenges faced by the Dollar/Yen pair amidst critical debt ceiling negotiations that had stalled the previous week.

Furthermore, concerns surrounding the banking sector and geopolitical tensions added to the limited market sentiment.Crucial Biden-McCarthy Meeting Looms for Debt Ceiling Deadline

Traders are eagerly awaiting a crucial meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, scheduled for Monday, to discuss the debt ceiling. This meeting is taking place less than two weeks before the June 1 deadline, after which the Treasury anticipates difficulties in meeting the government’s debt obligations.

The failure to raise the debt ceiling would have severe consequences, potentially leading to a default, financial market turmoil, and a surge in interest rates. The value of the dollar was negatively affected when negotiations abruptly broke down on Friday, with Republican negotiators walking out of the meeting. Although talks eventually resumed, no progress was reported.

Brinkmanship Ahead of X-Date

Currency analysts anticipate a period of brinkmanship leading up to the so-called “X-date” in early June. Traders are expecting the Treasury to exhaust its funds on this date. Despite the uncertainties, there remains hope for a deal as the basic framework for an agreement is still visible.

Fed’s Outlook Influences Dollar’s Direction

Heavily influencing the direction of the dollar is likely to be the Federal Reserve’s outlook. Powell’s expressed preference for a pause in rate increases during June is expected to outweigh any hawkish stance from regional Federal Reserve presidents.

Consequently, this suggests that the Dollar/Yen may be a sell during rallies. Powell’s remarks at a central bank conference in Washington indicated that tighter credit conditions could potentially reduce the need for significant policy rate hikes. However, he also emphasized that decisions regarding rate increases will be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Furthermore, money market traders have significantly lowered their expectations for a rate hike on June 14, with the probability currently standing at just 9%. This reflects a diminished belief in the likelihood of an imminent rate increase.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is trading lower after last week’s rally came to an abrupt halt at 138.746. Today’s early weakness has reestablished 138.452 (R1) as resistance. This price is likely to act like a pivot over the near-term although the “real” PIVOT is 134.518.

A sustained move over 138.452 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this is able to generate enough upside momentum then we could see a near-term surge into 140.498 (R2).

A sustained move under 138.452 will signal the presence of sellers. However, as long as 134.518 (PIVOT) remains intact, the long-term bias will be to the upside.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – 132.471 R1 – 138.452 S2 – 128.537 R2 – 140.498 S3 – 126.491 R3 – 144.432

