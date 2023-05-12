USD/JPY Forecast: Weak Data Spurs Rate Cut Expectations, Fed Analyzes Options

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Market expects unchanged rates in June, but anticipates rate cuts later

Weak economic data drives aggressive rate cut expectations

Government reports impact market sentiment, easing inflation concerns

USD/JPY Overview

The Dollar/Yen is inching higher on Friday as Treasury yields rose as investors continued to assess their outlook for Federal Reserve policy. Market expectations suggest a high likelihood of the Fed keeping rates unchanged during its June meeting, but there are indications of anticipated interest rate cuts later in the year.

At 10:39 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading $134.672, up $0.155 or +0.12%. On Thursday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $69.22, down $0.11 or -0.16%.

Rate futures contracts indicate that traders expect rate cuts to begin in September. Currently, the Fed’s target range is 5% to 5.25%. However, there is a significant gap between market expectations and the Fed’s position on the timing and extent of rate cuts, with markets anticipating cuts of around 75 to 80 basis points, while the Fed aims to maintain steady rates.

Weak Economic Data Spurs Aggressive Expectations of Rate Cuts, Fed Analyzes

Weak U.S. economic data has encouraged the market, leading to aggressive expectations of rate cuts. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari mentioned that high interest rates and an inverted yield curve could stress banks but might be necessary if inflation remains high. Fed policymakers have approximately five weeks to analyze upcoming data before making their decision.

Government Reports Influence Market Sentiment, Inflation Concerns Ease

Government reports have impacted market sentiment. The producer price index for April showed a lower-than-expected 0.2% increase in wholesale prices on a monthly basis. Similarly, the consumer price index for April fell short of predictions by 0.1%, indicating a 4.9% year-over-year increase in prices. Additionally, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits reached a 1-1/2-year high. This suggests potential weaknesses in the labor market that could alleviate U.S. inflation.

Global Monetary Policy Concerns Drive Dollar/Yen Traders, U.S. Economy Slows

Concerns over global monetary policy led Dollar/Yen traders to seek safety. However, data indicating a slowdown in the U.S. economy led investors to anticipate further interest rate pauses by the Federal Reserve. U.S. producer prices experienced a modest rise, signaling a reduction in inflation pressures. Nonetheless, a disconnect remains between market expectations and the Fed’s stance.

Investors Await Import/Export Data and Consumer Sentiment Report:

Looking ahead, investors will closely monitor the release of import and export price data. And the Michigan consumer sentiment report. It could provide insights into the economy and impact market sentiment.

Market Reassesses Fed’s Monetary Policy Outlook amidst Weak Data:

In summary, market sentiment is shifting as investors reassess the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. Weak economic data and lower-than-expected inflation readings have raised expectations of aggressive rate cuts, but there is still a gap between market expectations and the Fed’s position. The upcoming government reports will play a crucial role in influencing the Fed’s decision-making process. Stable U.S. Treasury yields have contributed to a slight increase in the Dollar/Yen exchange rate. And market volatility may occur as rate expectations align with the Fed’s stance.

Crucial Government Reports Impact Fed’s Decision-Making Process:

The Federal Reserve’s response to economic data in the coming weeks will significantly impact interest rates and market sentiment.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is currently trading slightly above the daily technical pivot point of $134.518. The main trend remains upward, but short-term momentum is down. Trader reaction to the pivot will determine the near-term direction.

A return of buyers could push the price above $137.913, retesting last week’s high. And possibly reaching resistance (R1) at $138.452. Conversely, a pivot failure may lead to weakness and a possible decline to the nearest support (S1) at $132.471.

Overall, the direction of USD/JPY is dependent on how traders respond to the pivot at $134.518, with potential for either further upward momentum or downside weakness. Fundamentally, the reaction to the U.S. consumer inflation report will set the tone.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – $132.471 R1 – $138.452 S2 – $128.537 R2 – $140.498 S3 – $126.491 R3 – $144.432

