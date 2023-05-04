USD/JPY Forecast: Volatile Amidst Fed’s Cautionary Monetary Policy

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Fed signals of pause in tightening cycle

Banking sector turmoil adds to rate cut expectations

Yen remains supported amidst volatile trade

USD/JPY Overview

The USD/JPY pair is slightly up on Thursday after bouncing back from earlier losses. The price had dropped shortly after the opening due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s indications of a possible halt in its aggressive tightening cycle.

At 08:27 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading at $134.628, up $0.001 or +0.01%. On Wednesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $68.94, up $0.80 or +1.175.

US Rates May Have Peaked

As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 0.25% on Wednesday. However, the Fed removed the word “anticipates” from its policy statement, which caused the U.S. dollar to drop and Treasury yields to slide. Traders interpreted this move as a sign that U.S. rates may have peaked and started to price in rate cuts later this year.

Fed Cautiously Changes Monetary Outlook

The most significant part of the statement was the outlook for policy going forward, as the FOMC watered down its language on the need for additional monetary tightening. While additional tightening may still be necessary, the FOMC did not pre-commit to another rate hike on June 14.

Rate Cuts Expected Amid Turmoil

Money markets are pricing in an approximately 10% chance that the Fed will cut rates in June, with expectations for a total of around 80 basis points of rate cuts by the end of the year. Lingering fears of banking sector turmoil have added to these expectations, with PacWest Bancorp announcing it is exploring strategic options and having been approached by potential partners and investors. This news caused shares of PacWest and other U.S. regional lenders to fall in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Japanese Yen Remains Well-Supported

The cautious risk sentiment has kept the Japanese yen, which is traditionally seen as a safe haven currency in times of market turmoil, well supported. The yen rose about 0.1% against the U.S. dollar to 134.56, after having jumped over 1% on Wednesday due to the slide in U.S. Treasury yields.

Volatility Expected During Japan’s Holiday

The trade is expected to remain volatile with the markets in Japan closed for a holiday. There are many concerns in the U.S. about the banking sector and the credit crunch. This is a credit event that can quickly affect the economy. As a result, many believe that central banks, including the Fed, have reached or are very close to the peak in their cash rates.

Technical Analysis

From a daily technical perspective, the USD/JPY is currently straddling its pivot at $134.518, indicating a mixed scenario. The price action suggests the main trend is still up, while the short-term momentum is trending lower. Trader reaction to the pivot will determine the near-term direction of the Dollar/Yen.

Since the main trend is up, buyers could return on a test of the pivot. If this move creates enough upside momentum, the USD/JPY could retest this week’s high at $137.913, followed by resistance (R1) at $138.452.

A failure to hold the pivot at $134.518 will be a sign of weakness. If this generates enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the nearest support (S1) at $132.471.

S1 – $132.471 R1 – $138.452 S2 – $128.537 R2 – $140.498 S3 – $126.491 R3 – $144.432

