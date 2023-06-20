USD/JPY Forecast: Traders Awaiting Powell’s Testimony Amid Price Surge

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

USD/JPY surges to seven-month peak on BOJ’s policy decision.

Traders eagerly await Powell’s testimony for guidance on interest rates.

Concerns arise as yen weakens, prompting potential intervention by Japanese authorities.

Overview

The USD/JPY surged to a seven-month peak of 142.26 on Tuesday, fueled by the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) decision to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy last Friday. This move has intensified pressure on the yen, driven by widening interest rate differentials between Japan and the United States.

Higher Ahead of Powell Testimony

After a period of narrow consolidation during holiday-thinned trading on Monday, the Dollar/Yen traded steadily higher on Tuesday. Traders eagerly awaited guidance from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony, scheduled for this week. Powell’s remarks are expected to provide valuable insights and shape the direction of the currency pair.

Traders Seek Clarity on Rates from Powell

Investors have their sights set on Powell’s testimony, seeking clarity on future interest rate developments following the Federal Reserve’s recent pause on monetary policy tightening. The outcome of these discussions carries significant weight, as it has the potential to influence market sentiment and impact the USD/JPY.

Dovish BOJ has Traders Eyeing 145.000

While Japan’s economy continues to exhibit a robust recovery compared to other major economies, concerns emerge if the Bank of Japan fails to align its monetary policy with the evolving economic fundamentals. If the BOJ maintains its dovish stance, it could further depreciate the yen. A sustained push of the USD/JPY toward the 145.00 level may raise concerns among Japanese officials.

Japan Intervention Back on Table

According to a recent Reuters poll, more than half of the surveyed economists expressed the belief that Japan’s government and central bank would take action to halt the yen’s decline if it depreciates to the 145 per U.S. dollar level. The currency movements have been closely monitored following a recent meeting between the government and the Bank of Japan, where the yen approached a six-month low. The central bank’s rate review, which concluded last Friday, adds further significance to their response.

Among the surveyed economists, 54% indicated that the government and the BOJ would likely issue warnings or intervene in the currency market once the yen weakens beyond 145 per greenback. Additionally, 12 respondents identified the trigger level to be 150 yen.

Short-Term Forecast: Cautiously Bullish

In conclusion, the USD/JPY pair reached a seven-month high following the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy. The yen remains under pressure due to widening interest rate differentials. Traders eagerly await Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony for further guidance. Concerns arise if the yen continues to depreciate, potentially prompting intervention from Japanese authorities.

Technical Analysis

The current 4-hour price for USD/JPY stands at 141.582, which indicates a slight increase compared to the previous 4-hour close of 141.544. This suggests a modest bullish sentiment in the short term.

In terms of moving averages, the 200-4H moving average is at 138.389, while the 50-4H moving average is at 140.325. The current price is significantly above both moving averages, implying a bullish trend in the market.

The 14-4H Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.07, which indicates a moderately positive sentiment. This reading suggests that the market has room for further upward movement.

Regarding support and resistance areas, the minor support area is identified at 141.573, which closely aligns with the current price. The recent top is at 142.255. It represents a potential level of significant resistance for USD/JPY.

Based on the provided information and analysis, the current market sentiment for USD/JPY can be classified as cautiously bullish. However, please note that market conditions are subject to change, and it is advisable to monitor any relevant developments closely.

