USD/JPY Forecast: Traders Await US Jobs Report as Recession Fears Loom

USD/JPY trading flat ahead of Friday’s jobs report

Recession fears persist due to weak economic data

The Dollar/Yen’s recent losses are due to Fed rate hike concerns

The Dollar/Yen is trading flat as traders are awaiting the U.S. jobs report on Friday for cues. Although we could see a volatile reaction to the headline number, we may not actually see the true reaction to the labor market data until next week due to the Good Friday market holiday.

At 08:00 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 131.772, down 0.007 or -0.00%. On Thursday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $70.68, down 0.31 or -0.44%.

Weak Economic Data Sparks Recession Worries

On Thursday, the USD/JPY closed higher as a growing wave of weak economic data deepened worries that the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Driving the recession fears, the ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in March. That followed Tuesday’s weak job openings data.

As well, the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) survey showed the services sector slowed more than expected last month on cooling demand, while a measure of prices paid by services businesses fell to a near three-year low.

Additionally, earlier this week, data showed falling factory orders and soft manufacturing activity.

The Dollar/Yen’s huge losses, from March 8 to March 24, or 137.911 to 129.641, were in response to the banking crisis. This week’s losses from April 3 to April 5, or 133.756 to 130.633, are a sign that traders believe the Fed’s interest rate hikes are working and that the central bank could ease up on its campaign to rein in decades-high inflation.

Economists Predict 240k Jobs Added in March, Fed Divided on Interest Rate Hikes

According to a Reuters survey of economists, the government’s closely watched employment report will likely show on Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 240,000 jobs in March after rising 311,000 in February. The unemployment rate is forecast unchanged at 3.6%.

The Fed should stick to raising interest rates to lower inflation while the labor market remains strong, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said. Others feel policymakers should pause its rate hikes if the report is weaker-than-expected.

Daily USD/JPY Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The main trend is down according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 130.633 will signal a resumption of the downtrend. A move through 133.756 will change the main trend to up.

The USD/JPY is currently trading inside a long-term retracement zone at 132.569 to 131.308. Inside this zone is a pair of minor 50% levels at 131.699 and 131.195.

Daily USD/JPY Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to a minor pivot at 131.699 is likely to determine the direction of the USD/JPY on Friday.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 131.699 will indicate the presence of buyers. This could trigger an intraday surge into a minor pivot at 132.195, followed by the longer-term 50% level at 132.569. The latter is a potential trigger point for an acceleration into a resistance cluster at 133.756 – 133.776.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 131.699 will signal the presence of sellers. The first downside target is the long-term Fibonacci level at 131.308. If this fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into the main bottom at 130.633. Taking out this level will reaffirm the downtrend and could trigger an acceleration into the next main bottom at 129.641 over the near-term.

