USD/JPY Forecast: Trade Data, the Bank of Japan, and Geopolitical Tensions in Focus

Highlights

USD/JPY rose 0.08% on Wednesday, closing at 149.920, following Tuesday’s 0.19% gain.

BoJ’s monetary policy speculations rise as markets expect inflation forecast adjustments in October.

Fed Chair Powell and FOMC members’ commentary likely to influence the US dollar.

Wednesday Overview of USD/JPY Movements

On Wednesday, the USD/JPY rose by 0.08%. After gaining 0.19% on Tuesday, USD/JPY closed at 149.920. The USD/JPY fell to a low of 149.482 before reaching a Wednesday session high of 149.938.

Trade, The Bank of Japan, and the Middle East Conflict

Trade data from Japan will be in focus on Thursday. While Japan has a trade-to-GDP ratio of below 40%, trade figures are a litmus test for the macroeconomic environment. Weaker trade terms will likely impact the appetite for the Yen.

Economists forecast the trade deficit will narrow from ¥930.5 billion to ¥425.0 billion in September. A rebound in exports would align with recent economic indicators from China and signal an improving demand environment. Beyond the headline figures, trade terms with key trading partners, including China and the US, need consideration.

Away from theeconomic calendar speculation on Bank of Japan monetary (BoJ) policy goals will need monitoring. The markets expect the BoJ to lift inflation forecasts in the October monetary policy meeting. Upward revisions to inflation forecasts would pressure the BoJ to make policy adjustments

However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and Board members recently stated that they need wage growth to exit negative rates. Weak wage growth remains the hurdle. Nonetheless, speculation of a move away from ultra-loose policy has limited the downside for the Yen.

The Middle East conflict also needs monitoring. An escalation in the conflict would increase demand for the Japanese Yen.

Jobless Claims and Fed Chair Powell in the Spotlight

Investors will closely watch US jobless claims on Thursday. Another steady week will pressure on the Fed to maintain a hawkish Fed rate path. Economists forecast jobless claims to increase from 209k to 212k.

Tight labor market conditions support wage growth and consumption. An upward trend in consumption fuels demand-driven inflationary pressures, forcing the Fed to keep rates higher. Higher interest rates impact borrowing costs and disposable incomes, leading consumers to curb spending.

Other stats include the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and existing home sales. However, Fed commentary will likely have more influence on the US dollar. Fed Chair Powell and FOMC members Philip Jefferson, Austan Goldsbee, Michael Barr, Raphael Bostic, and Patrick Harker will speak on Thursday.

Short-term Forecast

The Middle East conflict and speculation of a Bank of Japan tweak to policy leave the USD/JPY short of 150. An escalation in the conflict and increasing bets on a BoJ move away from ultra-loose policy would support a drop below 149.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY sat above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals. A USD/JPY break above 150 would support a breakout from the 150.293 resistance level to target 151.

Rising bets on a Fed rate hike and a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict would fuel investor demand for the USD/JPY.

However, dovish Fed commentary and an escalation in the conflict would impact the appetite for the USD/JPY. A fall through the 148.405 support level would bring the 50-day EMA into play.

The 14-day RSI at 60.63 supports a USD/JPY break above the 150.293 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 191023 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY holds above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals. A break above the 150.293 resistance level would give the bulls a run at 151.

However, a drop below the 50-day EMA would support a move to the 148.405 support level and 200-day EMA.

The 59.97 14-4 Hourly RSI suggests a USD/JPY move to the 150.293 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

USDJPY 191023 4-Hourly Chart

