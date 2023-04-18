USD/JPY Forecast: Stumbles as China’s Strong Economic Data Fuels Risk Appetite

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights:

China’s Q1 GDP beats expectations at 4.5%

China’s retail sales reach two-year high at 10.6% growth in March

US housing confidence rises, interest rate hike expected

Overview:

The Dollar/Yen fell due to strong growth data from China, which made the greenback less attractive as a safe-haven asset, and increased demand for riskier assets.

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly unchanged as investors evaluated the U.S. economic outlook and corporate earnings.

Today’s economic data, March housing starts and building permits, are expected to show declines, and markets are closely monitoring this information to determine the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The majority of traders predict a 25 basis point increase at the next policy meeting in early May.

At 10:30 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 134.040, down 0.417 or -0.31%.

China’s Q1 GDP and Retail Sales Exceed Expectations

On Tuesday, data revealed that China’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.5% year-on-year during the first quarter of the year. This exceeded the 4% growth anticipated by analysts, as the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions helped the world’s second-largest economy recover from a downturn.

Furthermore, additional data released on the same day showed that retail sales growth accelerated to 10.6% in March, surpassing expectations and reaching a nearly two-year high. Although factory output growth also picked up pace, it fell just short of expectations.

US Housing Confidence, Manufacturing Activity Rise, Rate Hike Expected

On Monday, data from the US revealed that confidence among single-family homebuilders continued to improve for the fourth month in a row in April.

Additionally, manufacturing activity in New York state grew for the first time in five months. With these developments, markets are currently anticipating a 90% likelihood of the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting in May, even though traders still anticipate rate reductions towards the end of the year.

BOJ Governor Commits to Loose Monetary Policy for Inflation Target

Governor Kazuo Ueda stated on Tuesday that Japan will continue its monetary easing policy. In order to achieve the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even if it takes time. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining loose conditions while speaking at the lower house financial committee of parliament.

Ueda also stated that he saw no immediate need to review the joint statement issued with the government about a decade ago. It outlines the respective roles of the government and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) in pulling the country out of deflation. Despite the potentially bearish news, the positive impact of the upbeat data from China on the global economy helped offset any negative effects.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

From a technical view, according to the daily chart, the USD/JPY is trading above the pivot at $133.443. The technicals appear to be in favor of an upside move and a potential test of that $137.245. Overtaking this level could extend the rally into $141.715. A break back under the pivot at $133.443 will be a sign of weakness. This could create the downside momentum needed to challenge the first support level at S128.973.

Resistance and Support Lines:

S1 – $128.973 R1 – $137.245 S2 – $125.170 R2 – $141.715 S3 – $120.700 R3 – $145.518

