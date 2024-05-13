USD/JPY Forecast: Producer Prices from Japan and the US and Fed Chair Powell in Focus

Producer Prices from Japan and the Bank of Japan

On Tuesday (May 14), producer price numbers from Japan will put the investor focus on the USD/JPY.

Economists forecast producer prices to increase 0.9% year-on-year in April after rising 0.8% in March.

Producers increase prices in a rising demand environment, passing the costs onto consumers. An upward trend in producer prices could signal increased demand-driven inflation, potentially prompting the BoJ to begin discussions about rate hikes.

Later in the Asian session, machine tool orders also warrant investor attention. Economists forecast machine tool orders to fall 7.5% year-on-year in April after declining by 8.5% in March.

A pickup in demand for Japanese goods could support labor market conditions and household spending. Improving labor market conditions would support wage growth and disposable income. Rising disposable income trends could fuel household spending.

Moreover, investors should monitor Bank of Japan commentary and Japanese government discussions about bolstering the Yen. Weaker-than-expected economic indicators could impact buyer demand for the Yen and increase the risk of an intervention.

US Economic Calendar: Consumer Inflation Expectations and the Fed

Later in the Tuesday session, US producer prices will also need consideration before the all-important US CPI Report.

Economists forecast US producer prices to increase 2.2% year-on-year in April after rising 2.1% in March.

Upward trends in producer prices could drive buyer demand for the USD/JPY. Producers raise prices in an increasing demand environment, passing costs onto consumers. Rising demand would fuel demand-driven inflation and support a more hawkish Fed rate path.

Beyond the numbers, Fed Chair Powell will be under the spotlight. Reaction to US producer prices and views on inflation and the Fed rate path warrant investor attention.

FOMC member Lisa Cook is also on the calendar to speak. However, Fed Chair Powell will likely impact the USD/JPY more.

Short-term Forecast

Near-term trends for the USD/JPY will likely hinge on the US inflation numbers and Fed Chair Powell. Higher-than-forecast producer and consumer prices could raise investor bets on a Fed interest rate hike. Significantly, upward trends in US consumer prices may tilt monetary policy divergence toward the US dollar.

However, Japanese government threats of intervention could limit the upside for the USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY stood comfortably above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming the bullish price signals.

A break above the 156.5 handle could give the bulls a run at the 158 level. A USD/JPY return to 158 would support a move toward the April 29 high of 160.209.

Producer prices from Japan and the US and Fed Chair Powell need consideration.

Alternatively, a USD/JPY break below 155 could give the bears a run at the 50-day EMA. A fall through the 50-day EMA would bring the 151.685 support level into play.

The 14-day RSI at 59.69 suggests a USD/JPY return to the 160 handle before entering overbought territory.

USDJPY 140524 Daily Chart

