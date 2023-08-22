USD/JPY Forecast: Price Sways Amid Economic Forecasts and Central Bank Sentiments

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

USD/JPY experienced a bullish start Tuesday but ended down by 0.23%, closing at a notable 145.881.

The Bank of Japan’s policy direction could see a shift influenced by private sector PMIs.

A slide below 50 in the US services PMI could usher in investor fears, potentially signaling a recession.

Tuesday Overview

The USD/JPY fell by 0.23% on Tuesday, ending the day at 145.881. A bullish start saw the USD/JPY hit a high of 146.401. However, the USD/JPY fell to a low of 145.493 before finding late support.

Japan Private Sector PMIs Could Influence the Bank of Japan

This morning, prelim private sector PMIs from Japan will affect Bank of Japan monetary policy bets.

Investors should focus on the services PMI. The services sector makes up 70% of the Japanese economy. Economists forecast the services PMI to fall from 53.9 to 53.6. Better-than-expected numbers would be USD/JPY negative. However, inflation, new orders, and staffing sub-components will also influence.

The markets are thinking Bank of Japan policy may move away from ultra-loose. We could see increased movement in the USD/JPY on economic data from Japan.

A shift in sentiment toward Bank of Japan monetary policy plans would significantly impact the USD/JPY trend. Market bets on a hawkish tweak to monetary policy would be USD/JPY negative.

US Service Sector PMI to Affect Fed Interest Rate Bets

Prelim private sector PMIs from the US will affect market risk sentiment and the dollar. The US services PMI will have more influence, with the services sector accounting for over 70% of the economy.

Economists forecast the services PMI to dip from 52.3 to 52.2. While we don’t expect a minor fall to influence, a slide below 50.0 would spook investors. The markets are expecting the US economy to avoid a recession. Some investors are betting on one final Fed interest rate hike. The services PMI will affect investor sentiment toward Fed interest rates.

Investors must look at the sub-components, including inflation and staffing levels. A slower pace of hiring and softer inflation would ease pressure on the Fed to lift interest rates again.

While the markets will focus on the services PMI, investors should also monitor FOMC member comments with the media. Hawkish comments, talking about a Fed rate hike, will draw interest.

On Tuesday, the probability of the Fed standing pat in September stood at 84.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The services PMI will influence the number.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the USD/JPY below the 146.6 – 147.3 resistance band. Despite the bearish Tuesday session, the USD/JPY remained above 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, 63.49 reflects bullish sentiment, supporting a move through the lower level of the 146.6 – 147.3 resistance band. However, a USD/JPY fall through the upper level of the 145.0 – 144.3 support band would bring sub-144 into play.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 230823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the USD/JPY faces resistance at 146. The USD/JPY hovers below the 146.6 – 147.3 resistance band. However, the USD/JPY holds above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming the bullish near and longer-term price signals.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 52.66 reflects bullish sentiment, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. The RSI signals a move through the lower level of the 146.6 – 147.3 resistance band to retarget 147. However, a fall through 50-day EMA would support a pullback through the 145.0 – 144.3 support band to bring sub-144 into view.

USDJPY 230823 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

