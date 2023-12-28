USD/JPY Forecast: Mixed BoJ Signals and the Chicago PMI

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The USD/JPY fell by 0.31% on Thursday, ending the session at 141.368.

Economic indicators from Japan raised bets on an H1 2024 Bank of Japan pivot from negative rates.

Central bank commentary and the Chicago PMI will be focal points for the Friday session.

USD/JPY Movements on Thursday

The USD/JPY fell by 0.31% on Thursday. After a 0.41% loss on Wednesday, the USD/JPY ended the session at 141.368. The USD/JPY rose to a high of 142.822 before falling to a low of 140.249.

Bets on a Bank of Japan Pivot from Negative Rates Remain a Headwind

Economic indicators from Japan raised bets on a Bank of Japan pivot from negative rates in H1 2024. Significantly, the larger-than-expected increase in retail sales could fuel demand-driven inflationary pressures.

A pickup in consumer spending and wage growth could give the BoJ the foundations to pivot from negative rates.

On Wednesday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reportedly said the Bank could wait until the completion of the Spring wage negotiations. Previously, the BoJ Governor stated the Bank could pivot from negative rates before wage growth materialized.

More decisive forward guidance could accelerate the USD/JPY drop below 140.

US Chicago PMI in the Spotlight

On Friday, the US Chicago PMI will garner investor interest. A larger-than-expected fall could raise bets on a Q1 2024 Fed rate cut. Economists forecast the Chicago PMI to fall from 55.8 to 51.0 in December. Chicago is the third largest by gross metropolitan product behind New York and Los Angeles. A drop below 50 could spook investors and test bets on a soft landing.

The Chicago PMI considers the performances of the manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors in the Chicago region. Significantly, the PMI is a leading indicator for the ISM survey-based PMIs.

Beyond the numbers, investors must consider Fed chatter throughout the session. References to the recent US inflation numbers and interest rates would move the dial.

Short-term Forecast

Near-term trends for the USD/JPY remain hinged on Bank of Japan forward guidance. Increasing support for a BoJ pivot from negative rates would tilt monetary policy divergence further toward the Yen.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY remained below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals.

A USD/JPY break above the 142.177 resistance level would support a move toward the 200-day EMA.

Bank of Japan chatter and the USeconomic calendarare focal points for the session.

However, a drop below the 141 handle would give the bears a run at the 139.359 support level.

The 14-day RSI at 32.96 indicates a USD/JPY drop below the 141 handle before entering oversold territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 291223 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bearish price signals.

A USD/JPY move through the 142.177 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA and 143 handle.

However, a drop below the 141 handle would bring the 139.359 support level into play.

The 14-period 4-hour RSI at 39.64 indicates a USD/JPY fall through the 140.5 handle before entering oversold territory.

USDJPY 291223 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

