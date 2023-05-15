USD/JPY Forecast: Market Optimism Boosts Dollar/Yen Amidst Inflation Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Dollar/Yen rises on increased U.S. bond yields.

Strong inflation expectations raise possibility of Federal Reserve rate hike.

Investors turn to dollar amid concerns about inflation, debt ceiling, and global growth.

USD/JPY Overview

On Monday, the Dollar/Yen currency pair is experiencing an upward trend following a 0.67% increase in the previous week. This rise is supported by a recent uptick in U.S. bond yields. As of 09:22 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading at 136.178, reflecting a gain of 0.456 or 0.34%. Conversely, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $68.62 on Friday, representing a decrease of $0.60 or 0.87%.

Treasury Yield Rise Boosts Greenback

The recent rise in Treasury yields has provided support for the greenback, as a survey of U.S. consumers’ long-term inflation expectations reached its highest level since 2011. This development has brought the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month back into consideration, causing traders to increase the odds of such a move to 13%. However, the market still prices in the likelihood of up to three quarter-point interest rate cuts by the end of the year.

Dollar/Yen Gains Amid Safe-Haven Demand

Various factors are contributing to the recent strength of the Dollar/Yen. Concerns about U.S. inflation, the ongoing debt ceiling standoff, and worries about global economic growth are prompting investors to seek safe-haven assets, thus bolstering demand for the dollar. Furthermore, U.S. yields have risen following the stronger-than-expected Michigan survey results, and the consistent hawkish stance of Federal Reserve officials, who have emphasized that there are no plans to reduce interest rates.

Analysts Question Rate Cuts, Dollar Strengthens

While traders anticipate significant interest rate cuts by the Fed later this year due to a slowdown in U.S. growth, some analysts believe that substantial cuts are unlikely and suggest the possibility of the dollar gaining strength as market sentiment shifts. Investors’ concerns about the debt ceiling standoff have also led them to purchase the safe-haven dollar in anticipation of a crucial meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders.

USD/JPY Strength Fades, Dollar’s Outlook

The USD/JPY is showing strong short-term strength, but looking ahead, many investors anticipate a decline in the U.S. dollar over the coming months as inflation subsides and the Federal Reserve pauses its rate hikes. Although sentiment is bullish at this time, it could start to turn bearish against the dollar, particularly if the uncertainty surrounding the debt ceiling situation is resolved.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is currently trading well above the daily technical pivot point of $134.518. The main trend remains up.

A return of buyers could push the price above the recent top at $137.913. And possibly reaching resistance (R1) at $138.452. Conversely, a pivot failure may lead to weakness and a possible decline to the nearest support (S1) at $132.471.

Overall, the direction of USD/JPY is dependent on how traders respond to the pivot at $134.518.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – $132.471 R1 – $138.452 S2 – $128.537 R2 – $140.498 S3 – $126.491 R3 – $144.432

