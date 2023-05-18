USD/JPY Forecast: Lower on Profit-Taking as Debt Ceiling Talks Drive Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Dollar/Yen edges lower as traders take profits

Debt ceiling negotiations influence market sentiment

Timely agreement crucial for stability and investor confidence

USD/JPY Overview

The Dollar/Yen is edging lower on Thursday as traders took profits, reversing earlier gains. This drop happened after the market reached two important highs at 137.773 and 137.911. It’s worth noting that the pair reached its highest price since May 2, hitting an intraday high of 137.742 on Thursday.

Today’s early strength shows that traders have confidence in the ongoing efforts to deal with the debt ceiling issue. The possibility of resolving the issue and avoiding a default situation brings stability and attracts investors to this pair. However, uncertainties and potential obstacles in the negotiations still affect how the market feels about it.

As of 06:51 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading at 137.519, down 0.051 or -0.04%. The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) closed at $67.61 the previous day, showing a decrease of $0.70 or -1.02%.

President Biden and McCarthy Prioritize Debt Ceiling Resolution

President Biden and McCarthy are determined to quickly raise the federal government’s debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion and avoid an economically disastrous default. They agreed to have direct negotiations, but an agreement must be reached and approved by both houses of Congress before June 1 to prevent the federal government from facing financial limitations.

Positive Debt Ceiling Developments

Traders are closely following the progress of the debt ceiling negotiations, and recent reports suggest positive developments. President Biden described the meeting with lawmakers as “productive.” These ongoing efforts to prevent a potential debt default contribute to the Dollar/Yen pair’s popularity in the market, resulting in a partial recovery of recent losses.

But Caution Persists Amid Debt Ceiling Talks

Despite the positive developments in the debt ceiling negotiations, caution remains, reducing risk appetite. Traders are aware of the potential consequences of failing to raise the debt ceiling and the subsequent impact on the economy. This cautious approach helps prevent excessive risk-taking.

USD/JPY Traders Await Progress

As the discussions continue, investors will keep a close eye on any further updates and signs of progress. Reaching a timely agreement before the deadline is crucial to maintain stability and confidence in the market. Resolving the debt ceiling issue will not only affect the Dollar/Yen pair but also have broader implications for the financial markets, making it a focal point for investors’ attention.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is currently trading well above the daily technical pivot point of 134.518. The main trend is up with strong momentum.

Buyers are driving the Forex pair toward the May 2 top at 137.913. Taking out this level will put 138.452 resistance (R1) on the radar. Conversely, a pivot failure may lead to weakness and a possible decline to the nearest support (S1) at 132.471.

Overall, the short-term direction of the USD/JPY will be determined by trader reaction to 138.452 (R1). The longer-term direction is being controlled by the pivot at 134.518.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – 132.471 R1 – 138.452 S2 – 128.537 R2 – 140.498 S3 – 126.491 R3 – 144.432

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.