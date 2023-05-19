USD/JPY Forecast: Lower Despite Declining Treasury Yields, Debt Ceiling Optimism

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Dollar/Yen falls despite declining Treasury yields and debt ceiling optimism.

Tight labor market strengthens expectations of Fed rate hike.

Market expects higher chance of June rate hike due to Fed’s hawkish stance.

USD/JPY Overview

The Dollar/Yen is trading lower on Friday, hovering near a six-month peak despite U.S. Treasury yields declining before the weekend. Optimism surrounding debt ceiling talks in Washington has raised expectations of higher interest rates in the long term. At 10:22 GMT, the USD/JPY is at 138.227, down 0.452 or -0.33%. The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $67.10 on Thursday, down $0.54 or -0.80%.

Biden, McCarthy Nearing Debt Ceiling Deal

President Joe Biden and top U.S. congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have emphasized their determination to reach a deal to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling soon. Negotiations are progressing, with hopes of finalizing an agreement after Biden’s return from the Group of Seven meeting in Japan on Sunday. The steady progress in talks has alleviated concerns of a potential default, leading to revised expectations of U.S. interest rates.

Labor Market Strength Boosts Rate Hike Odds

Simultaneously, data indicating a tight labor market has reinforced expectations of another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month to combat inflation. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than anticipated, further bolstering the likelihood of a rate increase. The market has responded to the Fed’s hawkish stance, causing a divergence between market expectations and the central bank’s messaging. Expectations for a June rate hike have significantly risen, with the market currently pricing in a 40% chance, up from 15% just a week ago.

Fed Policymakers Bullish on Inflation, Rates

Two Fed policymakers have also expressed the view that U.S. inflation is not cooling rapidly enough to warrant pausing the interest rate hike campaign. Money markets reflect this sentiment, as traders now anticipate U.S. rates to reach around 4.86% by year-end, compared to the previous expectation of a drop to 4.25% two weeks ago. The reduced chances of multiple rate cuts have contributed to this shift in market sentiment.

BoJ Sticks to Ultra-Loose Policy

In other news, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed the commitment to maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy despite rising inflation. He emphasized the need to continue monetary easing and expressed concerns about overseas growth due to aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes. The ongoing policy review will analyze past measures, but the 2% inflation target will remain unchanged.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is trading lower after failing to overcome yesterday’s high at 138.746. Today’s early weakness has reestablished 138.452 (R1) as resistance. This price is likely to act like a pivot over the near-term although the “real” PIVOT is 134.518.

A sustained move over 138.452 will indicate the presence of buyers. If this is able to generate enough upside momentum then we could see a near-term surge into 140.498 (R2).

A sustained move under 138.452 will signal the presence of sellers. However, as long as 134.518 (PIVOT) remains intact, the long-term bias will be to the upside.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – 132.471 R1 – 138.452 S2 – 128.537 R2 – 140.498 S3 – 126.491 R3 – 144.432

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.