USD/JPY Forecast: Lower as Fed’s Interest Rate Hike Expectations Dwindle Amidst Weak Producer Inflation

Highlights

Dollar/Yen down on cooler-than-anticipated U.S. producer inflation

March producer prices index fell by 0.5% on a monthly basis

CPI showed reduced inflationary pressures

Overview

The Dollar/Yen is under pressure on Thursday as cooler-than-anticipated U.S. producer inflation stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening will end next month with one last interest rate hike.

At 13:31 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 132.379, down 0.769 or -0.58%. On Wednesday, the Invesco Currency Shares ETF (FXY) settled at $69.97, up $0.31 or +0.45%.

March Producer Prices and CPI Show Reduced Inflation Pressure

The March producer prices index, which is a gauge of prices paid by businesses and is often a leading indicator of consumer inflation, declined by 0.5% on a monthly basis, contrary to the anticipated flat prices. The core wholesale prices, which exclude food and energy, also dropped by 0.1% month over month, outperforming economists’ expectations of a 0.2% increase as per the Dow Jones poll.

On Wednesday, the report for March’s consumer price index was published, indicating that inflationary pressures on the headline index had reduced last month. The CPI only increased by 0.1% on a monthly basis in March. While consumer prices grew 5% annually, it was the smallest increase in almost two years.

Daily USD/JPY Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. However, momentum is trending lower following the confirmation of Wednesday’s closing price reversal top.

A trade through 134.044 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 130.633 will change the main trend to down.

The main resistance area is 133.776 – 134.752. This zone stopped the rally at 134.044 on Wednesday. Minor resistance comes in at 132.339 and 132.569. Minor support is 131.843. The main support is 131.308.

Daily USD/JPY Technical Forecast

Trader reaction to 132.569 is likely to determine the direction of the USD/JPY on Thursday.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 132.569 will indicate the presence of sellers. If this continues to generate enough downside momentum then look for the selling to possibly extend into the minor support at 131.843, followed by the main support at 131.308.

The Fibonacci level at 131.308 is also a potential trigger point for an acceleration to the downside.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained move over 132.569 will signal the presence of buyers. This is the trigger point for an acceleration into at least 133.776.

