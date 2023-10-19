USD/JPY Forecast: Japan Inflation in Focus Amidst Dovish Fed Speeches

FXEmpire.com -

The USD/JPY declined by 0.09% on Thursday, ending the session at 149.779.

A dovish Fed Chair Powell left the US dollar on the defensive.

Inflation numbers from Japan will draw investor interest on Friday.

Thursday Overview of USD/JPY Movements

On Thursday, the USD/JPY slipped by 0.09%. Reversing a 0.08% gain from Wednesday, USD/JPY ended the session at 149.779. The USD/JPY rose to a high of 149.960 before falling to a low of 149.665.

Inflation and the Bank of Japan in the Spotlight

Inflation figures from Japan will garner investor interest on Friday. Economists forecast the annual inflation rate to soften from 3.2% to 3.1% and core inflation to ease from 3.1% to 2.7%.

Speculation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) moving away from negative interest rates has intensified. This week, news hit the wires of the BoJ planning to lift inflation forecasts at the end of the month. Sticky inflation and an upward revision to inflation forecasts may pressure the BoJ to shift from negative rates.

Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers would return investor focus to wage growth and consumption. The BoJ needs wage growth to fuel consumption and demand-driven inflationary pressures to move away from negative rates.

Away from theeconomic calendar the Middle East conflict needs consideration. An escalation in the conflict would increase demand for the Japanese Yen.

FOMC Member Commentary in Focus

Fed Chair Powell delivered a dovish speech on Thursday. While leaving the door open to rate hikes, Powell suggested the spike in Treasury yields was having the desired effect on the economy.

Notably, Powell aligned with FOMC members, highlighting the surge in US Treasury yields. FOMC member speeches on Friday must send the same message to ease bets on Fed rate hikes.

FOMC members Patrick Harker and Loretta Mester are on the calendar to speak on Friday. Patrick Harker recently supported a hold on interest rates, while Loretta Mester last talked about policy before the Treasury yield spike.

Dovish commentary will likely pressure the buying appetite for the USD/JPY.

Short-term Forecast

A more dovish Fed interest rate outlook may ease the appetite for the US dollar. However, the BoJ would need to shift from negative rates for the USD/JPY to begin its descent. The inflation numbers from Japan may set the stage for a shift in BoJ forward guidance.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals. A USD/JPY move through 150 would give the bulls a run at the 150.293 resistance level.

Fed commentary, news updates from the Middle East, and inflation figures from Japan will be focal points.

An escalation in the Middle East conflict, sticky inflation, and dovish Fed chatter would impact the appetite for the USD/JPY. A drop below the 148.405 support level would bring the 50-day EMA into play.

The 14-day RSI at 60.29 indicates a USD/JPY move through the 150.293 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 201023 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY holds above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals. A return to 150 would support a breakout from the 150.293 resistance level to give the bulls a run at 151.

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would bring the 148.405 support level and 200-day EMA into play. Buying pressure may intensify at 148.400. The 200-day EMA is confluent with the 148.405 resistance level.

The 56.62 14-4 Hourly RSI indicates a USD/JPY move through the 150.293 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

USDJPY 201023 4-Hourly Chart

