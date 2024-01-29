USD/JPY Forecast: Japan Employment Numbers Put the BoJ in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The USD/JPY declined by 0.44% on Monday, ending the session at 147.489.

Rising tensions in the Middle East and monetary policy divergence impacted buyer demand for the USD/JPY.

On Tuesday, labor market data from Japan and the USeconomic calendarwarrant investor attention.

USD/JPY Movement on Monday

The USD/JPY declined by 0.44% on Monday. Reversing a 0.33% gain from Friday, the USD/JPY ended the day at 147.489. The USD/JPY rose to a high of 148.334 before falling to a Monday low of 147.252.

Labor Market Numbers from Japan Keep the Bank of Japan under the Spotlight

On Tuesday, investors must consider the Job/applications ratio and unemployment rate. Tighter labor market conditions could lead to higher wages. Higher wages could fuel household spending and demand-driven inflation.

The Bank of Japan has emphasized the need for demand-driven inflation to pivot from negative interest rates.

Economists forecast the Jobs/application ratio and unemployment rate to remain at 1.28 and 2.5%, respectively, in December.

Beyond the numbers, investors must consider Bank of Japan commentary on the economic outlook, inflation, and negative interest rates. Better-than-expected numbers could incentivize the BoJ to begin discussing a pivot from negative rates. However, some Board members may prefer to wait for wage negotiations in March before considering policy changes.

US Economic Calendar: Consumer Confidence and the Labor Market

Later in the session, consumer confidence and the labor market will be in focus. Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to increase from 110.7 to 115.0 in January. Improving consumer sentiment could signal a pickup in consumer spending. Upward consumer spending trends could fuel demand-driven inflation.

A higher-for-longer Fed rate path could increase borrowing costs, impacting disposable income. Reduced disposable income could affect consumer spending and dampen demand-driven inflation.

However, investors must consider labor market conditions. Economists expect JOLTs Job Openings to drop from 8.790 million to 8.750 million in December. An unexpected increase in job openings could signal a tighter labor market and rising wages.

Beyond the headline figure, investors must consider job quit rates. Higher job quit rates imply worker confidence in labor market conditions. Workers are more reluctant to leave jobs in a deteriorating labor market environment. Economists predict job quits to fall from 3.471 million to 3.450 million in December.

Short-term Forecast

Near-term trends for the USD/JPY hinge on the Fed interest rate decision, forward guidance, and BoJ chatter. A more hawkish-than-expected outlook on Fed interest rate plans could favor a stronger US dollar. However, both central banks are data-dependent, giving more importance to incoming leading indicators for inflation and the labor market.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY sat above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A USD/JPY break above the 148.405 resistance level would support a move to the 150.201 resistance level.

On Tuesday, economic data from Japan and the US and Bank of Japan commentary need consideration.

However, a fall through the 147 handle would give the bears a run at the 146.649 support level. A break below the 146.649 support level would support a fall toward the 50-day EMA.

The 14-day RSI at 57.91 suggests a USD/JPY return to the 149 handle before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 300124 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY hovered below the 50-day EMA while holding above the 200-day EMA, sending bearish near-term but bullish longer-term price signals.

A USD/JPY break above the 50-day EMA would support a move to the 148.405 resistance level.

However, a drop below the 147 handle would bring the 146.649 support level into play.

The 14-period 4-hour RSI at 44.38 suggests a USD/JPY fall to the 146.649 support level before entering oversold territory.

USDJPY 300124 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.