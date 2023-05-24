USD/JPY Forecast: Fed’s Hawkish Stance Supports as Debt Negotiations Stagnate

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Dollar/Yen near six-month high due to debt ceiling concerns.

Market uncertainty persists as U.S. debt negotiations make no progress.

Japan’s manufacturing and service sectors show growth in post-COVID recovery.

USD/JPY Overview

The Dollar/Yen is currently lower but hovering close to a six-month high due to increased demand for safe-haven assets. This is because negotiations to raise the U.S. debt ceiling have been ongoing without any imminent resolution in sight.

At 09:31 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading $138.505, down 0.037 or -0.03%. On Tuesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY).

Yellen Warns of Federal Default

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has issued a warning that the federal government might not have enough funds to cover all its expenses starting from June 1. This raises the risk of a damaging default.

As a result of the lack of progress in the talks between the White House and the Republicans to raise the borrowing limit, investors have mostly avoided riskier investments. The difficulty in making progress on a deal has led to increased market uncertainty and nervousness. Market sentiment is closely tied to the progress made in these negotiations.

USD/JPY Strengthens on Hawkish Fed

Furthermore, the dollar has been supported by the hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials, which has led traders to anticipate that interest rates will remain higher for a longer period of time.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing suggests a 27% probability of a 25 basis point interest rate hike in June, following the quarter-point increase implemented by the Federal Reserve earlier this month.

Fed Minutes Reveal Policy Insights

Investors can expect to gain more insights into the Federal Reserve’s policies from the release of the minutes of the May meeting, which will be available later today.

We suspect that the committee’s leadership holds the view that the tightening cycle has likely ended. However, recent statements from a few officials indicate an interest in additional interest rate hikes, and this sentiment may have been reflected in the tone of the minutes.

Japan’s Manufacturing Rebounds, Service-Sector Surges

Domestically, Japan’s manufacturing activity expanded for the first time in seven months in May, while the service-sector hit record growth, a survey showed on Tuesday, as the post-COVID recovery shored up business conditions.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 50.8 in May, from a final 49.5 in April. It’s the PMI’s first reading above 50, which separates contraction from expansion, since October.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is trading lower on Wednesday after hitting a six-month high the previous session. The price action suggests that traders are respecting the importance of 138.452 (R1).

A sustained move over 138.452 (R1) will indicate the presence of buyers. If this is able to generate enough upside momentum then we could see a near-term surge into 140.498 (R2).

A sustained move under 138.452 will signal the presence of sellers. However, as long as 134.518 (PIVOT) remains intact, the long-term bias will be to the upside.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – 132.471 R1 – 138.452 S2 – 128.537 R2 – 140.498 S3 – 126.491 R3 – 144.432

