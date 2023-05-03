USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar/Yen Slides as Uncertain Investment Climate Looms

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Dollar/Yen faces downward pressure ahead of Fed rate hike

Investors await Fed’s signal on future plans

Pause in rate hikes doesn’t necessarily mean pivot to rate cuts

USD/JPY Overview

The Dollar/Yen is facing downward pressure on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The weakness is being fueled by bleak job figures, a stalemate over the U.S. debt ceiling, and concerns stemming from recent banking failures. All of these factors are contributing to an uncertain investment landscape.

At 09:45 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 135.627, down 0.948 or -0.69%. On Tuesday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $68.15, up $0.45 or +0.67%.

Investors Await Fed’s Interest Decision

Investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, which is set to conclude on Wednesday. The prevailing expectation is that the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points, but market participants are more interested in the central bank’s signal regarding their future plans.

Currently, the derivatives market suggests that traders anticipate this to be the final hike before the Fed switches to rate-cut mode. However, the Fed has emphasized that its decisions will depend on incoming data, which has shown a slowing economy and reduced price pressures, but not enough to necessitate an abrupt policy shift.

Traders Eyeing Fed Future Rate Hike Plans

Traders are primarily interested in determining whether the Fed’s interest rate hike will be a “one and done” situation, or if the central bank will pause due to concerns surrounding the U.S. debt ceiling in June. However, it is likely that Jerome Powell will maintain a hawkish stance to avoid contradicting the numerous hawkish comments made leading up to the blackout period. The Fed may opt to hold rates steady in June without necessarily signaling it today.

It’s important to clarify that a pause in rate hikes does not necessarily indicate a pivot towards rate cuts later in the year. While some investors may anticipate such a move, it remains uncertain at this point.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

From a daily technical viewpoint, the USD/JPY is trading above its daily pivot at $134.518, indicating strength, but it has not surpassed resistance (R1) at $138.452 yet. The short-term and long-term trends are moving higher, but Tuesday’s reversal to the downside suggests momentum has shifted lower.

The price action suggests investors are eyeing a pullback into the pivot, which would nearly erase all of the gains since last Friday.

S1 – $132.471 R1 – $138.452 S2 – $128.537 R2 – $140.498 S3 – $126.491 R3 – $144.432

