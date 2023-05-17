USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar/Yen Climbs on Confidence in Debt Ceiling Negotiations

FXEmpire.com -

USD/JPY Highlights

Dollar/Yen rises on optimism in U.S. debt ceiling talks

Traders closely monitor White House updates on negotiations

Japan’s economy rebounds in Q1, cautious outlook remains

USD/JPY Overview

On Wednesday, the Dollar/Yen is edging higher. Traders are showing optimism from ongoing discussions on the U.S. debt ceiling involving congressional leaders and President Joe Biden. This optimistic sentiment contributes to enhanced confidence in the U.S. Dollar and the overall economy

As of 07:06 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading at 136.815, showing a 0.438 increase or -0.32% change. Yesterday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) closed at $68.31, experiencing a decrease of $0.14 or -0.20%.

USD/JPY traders are closely watching the White House’s latest update on debt ceiling negotions. Especially noting President Biden’s instruction for daily staff meetings to address unresolved matters. As a result of ongoing negotiations, a portion of the president’s upcoming international trip has been canceled.

Investors Anticipate Debt Ceiling Outcome

Regarding the negotiations on the debt ceiling and its potential outcome, investors are trying to anticipate the forthcoming news headlines. The situation carries significant consequences, and unfortunately, there is a lack of clarity regarding what will transpire. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has restated her warning that the government must urgently raise the limit. Emphasizing that there is a risk of the country defaulting as early as June 1.

Solid Consumer Spending Supports Dollar

The dollar traded higher on Tuesday after US retail sales in April rose less than expected. However, the underlying trend remained solid, indicating strong consumer spending early in Q2. Industrial production in April exceeded expectations with a 1% increase.

These reports suggest the Federal Reserve may pause rate hikes but leave open the possibility of borrowing cost increases. Despite mixed signals, the overall outlook is favorable. Additionally, traders are expecting the Fed to maintain its current stance in the upcoming meeting.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin reiterated the possibility of raising interest rates if needed to combat inflation. This aligned him with recent statements from other Fed officials.

Japan’s Q1 Rebound Exceeds Expectations

Japan’s economy experienced a notable rebound in Q1, exceeding growth expectations after the lifting of COVID-related restrictions. The consumption sector played a crucial role in driving the accelerated economic growth during this period of recovery. The annualized GDP growth of 1.6% exceeded market forecasts of 0.7% and marked the first rise in three quarters.

Private consumption and capital expenditure outperformed expectations, while weak overseas demand led to a decline in exports. The recovery will likely be moderate as the domestic demand strengthens but is weighed down by sluggish exports.

Caution is advised due to emerging risks, including global economic conditions and potential interest rate increases. Rising inflation, driven by higher fuel and food costs, could impact consumption unless sustained wage increases are realized.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is currently trading well above the daily technical pivot point of $134.518. The main trend is up with strong momentum.

Buyers are driving the Forex pair into the recent top at $137.913. Taking out this level will put $138.452 resistance (R1) on the radar. Conversely, a pivot failure may lead to weakness and a possible decline to the nearest support (S1) at $132.471.

Overall, the direction of USD/JPY is dependent on how traders respond to the pivot at $134.518.

Resistance & Support Levels

S1 – $132.471 R1 – $138.452 S2 – $128.537 R2 – $140.498 S3 – $126.491 R3 – $144.432

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

