USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Weighs as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Highlights

Dollar/Yen slips on global economic concerns and central bank tightening.

Geopolitical tensions in Russia add to cautious market sentiment.

BOJ policymaker calls for revision to yield curve control, yen weakening continues.

Overview

The Dollar/Yen faced downward pressure on Monday as investors grappled with concerns over the global economic outlook amidst ongoing monetary tightening by major central banks. The USD/JPY slipped more than 0.2% to reach 143.39 per dollar. Although it remained in proximity to its seven-month high of 143.87 achieved on Friday.

Russia’s Geopolitical Impact

Heightened geopolitical tensions in Russia over the weekend also contributed to a cautious market sentiment. While the currency market reacted modestly to these developments, investors carefully evaluated the implications of the aborted mutiny and President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. This incident exposed the underlying risks of instability within Russia, potentially impacting risk assets if geopolitical risks resurface.

Japan’s Currency Diplomat Stresses Stability

Masato Kanda, Japan’s top currency diplomat, voiced concerns over the yen’s rapid and one-sided weakening against the dollar, hitting a seven-month low at 143 yen. He stressed the significance of stable currency movements in line with economic fundamentals and stated that authorities would explore all possible measures to address excessive currency fluctuations.

BOJ Policymakers Urge Yield Curve Revision

Moreover, a BOJ policymaker called for early revision to yield curve control. The contrast between BOJ’s ultra-dovish stance and hawkish approach elsewhere increased yen’s downward pressure. Aggressive monetary tightening by major economies may worsen global economic conditions, boosting the appeal of the safe haven U.S. dollar.

Short-Term Forecast: Heightened Volatility

As the week progresses, market participants will closely monitor any further developments that could impact the Dollar/Yen pair and the overall global economic landscape.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

The USD/JPY market showed signs of bullish sentiment as the current price of 143.497 remained above the previous 4-hour close of 143.388. The 200-4H moving average stood at 139.279, indicating a strong bullish trend, while the 50-4H moving average of 141.730 provided additional support in the shorter term.

With a 14-4H RSI reading of 67.20, the market displayed a neutral to slightly bullish momentum.

Last Friday, the rally stalled at 143.872, but it’s too early to determine if that level is resistance. We’re going to need to see several more failures at this level to gauge the selling interest. Overall, the USD/JPY is still leaning toward the bullish side.

