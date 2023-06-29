USD/JPY Forecast: Climbing as Powell’s Remarks Fuel Expectations for Rate Hike

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

USD/JPY rises as central bank leaders discuss rate increases.

Powell’s comments increase likelihood of rate hike at upcoming Fed meeting.

Divergent policies of central banks contribute to USD/JPY strength.

Overview

The USD/JPY is edging higher on Thursday as central bank leaders engaged in discussions surrounding potential interest rate hikes. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, along with other prominent figures such as ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday, provided valuable insights into their respective monetary policies during a recent European Central Bank (ECB) conference.

Rate Hike Expectations Soar

Powell’s comments drew significant attention as he indicated the likelihood of two rate increases this year. Furthermore, he did not dismiss the possibility of a rate hike at the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting scheduled for July 25-26. These remarks fueled market expectations, resulting in an increase in the probability of a 25 basis point hike at the July meeting, climbing from 76.9% to 81.8% according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

USD Strengthens on Divergent Policies

Consequently, the U.S. dollar demonstrated strength against the Japanese yen, maintaining levels near a seven-month high. This further solidifies the divergent policy paths pursued by the central banks involved. While Powell discussed the potential for rate hikes, Governor Ueda emphasized the importance of sustainable inflation and wage growth before considering any stimulus withdrawal. This divergence highlights the contrasting strategies implemented by major economies.

Possible BOJ Intervention

The recent appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the yen triggered concerns among Japanese government officials about the pace of these currency movements. Historically, when the dollar strengthened beyond 145 yen, the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan intervened in the currency market. However, given the current environment characterized by a rising stock market, lower energy prices, and the return of foreign tourists, the threshold for intervention may be higher this time.

Traders Eagerly Awaiting Economic Data

Market participants eagerly await key economic data, including initial U.S. jobless claims, final first-quarter GDP numbers, and May’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data. Analysts polled by Reuters anticipate the core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, to exceed the central bank’s 2% target with a year-over-year basis of 4.7%.

Short-Term Outlook: USD/JPY Supported by Fed/BOJ Policy Divergence

In conclusion, the USD/JPY witnessed a substantial rise as central bank leaders discussed the potential for rate hikes. Powell’s remarks elevated market expectations, while Governor Ueda highlighted the importance of sustained inflation and wage growth. The divergent monetary policies pursued by these central banks significantly influenced the strength of the U.S. dollar against the Japanese yen. With key economic data on the horizon, market participants remain attentive to further insights that may guide the future direction of these currencies.

Technical Analysis

4-Hour USD/JPY

The USD/JPY market is currently displaying bullish sentiment as the price trades above both the short-term and long-term moving averages. With a current price of 144.371, slightly lower than the previous 4-hour close of 144.585, the market shows a small decline. The 200-4H moving average at 140.102 indicates a bullish bias, while the 50-4H moving average at 142.890 confirms the positive sentiment.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 61.96 suggests moderately positive momentum and a cautious trade. The main support is found at the former resistance zone at 143.874 to 143.682 and the minor support area of 141.476 to 141.206.

Based on these factors, the market outlook is currently bullish for the USD/JPY. The next major upside target is 145.00. Some believe a test of this level will trigger an intervention by the Bank of Japan.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.