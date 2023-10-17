USD/JPY Forecast: China Data and Middle East Tensions to Influence Early Wednesday Trends

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

USD/JPY gained 0.19% on Tuesday, closing at 149.507.

On Wednesday, China’s Q3 GDP numbers will impact the Yen and reflect the effectiveness of stimulus measures from Beijing.

Middle East conflict updates also need consideration, as escalation can drive demand for the Yen.

Tuesday Overview of USD/JPY Movements

On Tuesday, the USD/JPY gained 0.19%. Following a 0.03% loss from Monday, the USD/JPY ended the day at 149.798. The USD/JPY fell to a low of 148.737 before climbing to a Tuesday session high of 149.850.

The China Economy and the Middle East in Focus

Economic indicators from China will set the risk mood for the Wednesday morning session. Q3 GDP numbers will signal whether the early stimulus measures from Beijing cushioned the economy. Weaker-than-expected figures may raise red flags about the Asian economic outlook and pressure the Yen.

However, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment figures also need consideration. A pickup in economic activity at the end of Q3 should soften the impact of weak third-quarter growth.

However, news updates on the Middle East conflict remain a focal point. An escalation will likely fuel demand for the Yen.

Housing Sector Data, Fed Speeches, and Biden in the Middle East

US housing sector economic indicators will draw interest on Wednesday. A deteriorating housing sector backdrop could raise concerns about the US economic outlook. Weaker housing market conditions affect consumer confidence and spending.

While the US housing sector contributes less than 20% to US GDP, private sector consumption contributes over 65%.

Fed commentary also needs consideration. FOMC members John Williams, Michelle Bowman, Christopher Waller, and Patrick Harker are on the economic calendar to speak.

Short-term Forecast

Intervention threats continue to cap the upside. However, hawkish Fed commentary and a de-escalation in the Middle East may support a breakout from 150. Inflation numbers from Japan on Friday will likely influence near-term trends.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals. A USD/JPY return to 150 would support a move to the 150.293 resistance level.

Hawkish Fed comments and a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict would drive investor demand for the USD/JPY.

However, an escalation in the conflict and dovish Fed commentary would pressure the appetite for the USD/JPY. A break below the 148.405 support level would bring the 50-day EMA into play.

The 14-day RSI at 60.08 indicates a USD/JPY move to the 150.293 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 181023 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY hovers above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals. Avoiding the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the 150.293 resistance level.

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would support a move to the 148.405 support level.

The 62.69 14-4 Hourly RSI indicates a USD/JPY move to the 150.293 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

USDJPY 181023 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.