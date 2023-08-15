USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls Eye 146.5 as FOMC Minutes Set the Stage

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

China’s housing sector crisis puts house price numbers in focus this morning.

FOMC minutes pivotal for USD/JPY; Powell left the door ajar.

Hawkish Fed minutes may push the USD/JPY to 146.5.

On Tuesday, the USD/JPY rose by 0.01% to wrap up the day at 145.567. A bullish start to the day saw the USD/JPY strike a morning high of 145.867 before falling to an afternoon low of 145.102. However, the hotter-than-expected retail sales figures delivered a recovery.

This morning, there are no economic indicators to influence. The lack of economic indicators will leave house price figures from China and the US session to move the dial.

Economic indicators from China drive risk sentiment, with China-dependent economies likely to face similar macroeconomic trends. The real estate crisis has spilled over to the broader economy, weighing on consumption. China and the US are the biggest importers of Japanese goods. Weak demand from China is bearish for the global financial markets.

The US Session

US housing sector data and industrial production figures for July will be in focus. While the housing sector is a litmus test for the US economy, industrial production numbers will likely garner more interest.

Investors are looking for signs of a deviation from the soft-landing theory.

It is worth noting that the industrial production numbers are unlikely to influence the Fed. The manufacturing sector accounts for less than 30% of the US economy and is unlikely to dictate sentiment toward Fed monetary policy. In contrast, a marked deterioration in US housing sector conditions would raise eyebrows.

However, the FOMC meeting minutes will impact the USD/JPY. While the Fed raised the Fed Funds Rate by 25 basis points in July, Fed Chair Powell left the door ajar to further rate hikes. With recent economic indicators supporting further tightening, the minutes will reveal whether the Hawks or the Doves are in the driving seat.

Hawkish minutes will give the USD/JPY a run at 146.5 on monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the USD/JPY hover above the upper level of the 144.3 – 145.0 resistance band. After the Tuesday session, the USD/JPY remained above 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, 67.14 reflects bullish sentiment, supporting a run at 146.5. However, a USD/JPY fall through the 144.3 – 145.0 resistance band would give the bears a look at sub-144.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 160823 Daily Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the USD/JPY faces strong resistance at 146.5. The USD/JPY sits above the 144.3 – 145.0 resistance band and the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming the bullish near and longer-term price signals.

A hold above the 144.3 – 145.0 resistance band and the 50-day EMA would support a breakout from 145.5 to target 146.5. However, a fall 144.3 – 145.0 resistance band and 50-day EMA would bring sub-144 into play.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 72.64 shows the USD/JPY in overbought territory, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. However, the RSI aligns with the 50-day EMA, supporting a run at 146.5.

USDJPY 160823 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

