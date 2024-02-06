USD/JPY Forecast: Bank of Japan Silence, the Fed Hawks, and 150

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The USD/JPY declined by 0.49% on Tuesday, ending the session at 147.940.

On Wednesday, economic indicators from Japan and Bank of Japan commentary will draw investor interest.

Later in the session, investors must consider US trade data and Fed speakers.

USD/JPY Movement on Tuesday

The USD/JPY declined by 0.49% on Tuesday. Reversing a 0.24% gain from Monday, the USD/JPY ended the day at 147.940. The USD/JPY rose to a high of 148.785 before falling to a low of 147.814.

Bank of Japan and the Pivot from Negative Rates

On Wednesday, Leading Economic Index numbers from Japan will garner investor interest. The Leading Economic Index considers a range of economic indicators to project macroeconomic trends.

Economists forecast the Leading Economic Index to increase from 107.6 to 109.4 in December. An improving outlook could support buyer demand for the Yen. However, the Leading Economic Index may have a limited impact on the Bank of Japan and plans to exit negative interest rates.

The Bank of Japan remains focused on wage growth and demand-driven inflation.

Recent wage growth and household spending figures created more uncertainty about the timeline to exit negative rates. Household spending unexpectedly fell by 0.9% in December. Average hourly earnings increased by 1.0% year-over-year in December versus expectations for a 1.3% rise.

The latest stats put more dependence on the March wage negotiations. A bleaker macroeconomic environment could impact wage negotiations and delay a BoJ pivot from negative rates.

US Trade Data and Fed Speakers in the Spotlight

On Wednesday, US trade data for December will garner investor interest. Economists forecast the US trade deficit to narrow from $63.2 billion to $62.2 billion. The numbers will unlikely impact investor bets on a May Fed rate cut.

However, import and export numbers could give investors a snapshot of global trade terms.

On Wednesday, investors should also consider speeches from FOMC members Thomas Barkin, Susan Collins, and Adriana Kugler. Voting members Barkin and Kugler could impact the markets more.

Reactions to the US Jobs Report, ISM Services numbers, and views on interest rates would move the dial.

Short-term Forecast

Near-term trends for the USD/JPY hinge on central bank forward guidance. Recent wage growth and household spending numbers from Japan suggest further delays to exiting negative rates. In contrast, the US economy remains robust, with the Fed pushing back the timeline to cut interest rates. Nonetheless, the markets continue betting on a Bank of Japan pivot, capping the upside for the USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A USD/JPY break above the 148.405 resistance level would support a move to the 150.201 resistance level.

On Wednesday, Bank of Japan and Fed speakers need consideration.

However, a drop below the 147.500 handle would give the bears a run at the 146.649 support level and the 50-day EMA. Selling pressure may intensify at the 146.649 support level. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the 146.649 support level.

The 14-day RSI at 56.26 suggests a USD/JPY break above the 150.201 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 070224 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY hovered above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the bullish price signals.

A USD/JPY break above the 148.405 resistance level would bring the 150.201 resistance level into play.

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would give the bears a run at the 200-day EMA and the 146.649 support level.

The 14-period 4-hour RSI at 47.77 suggests a USD/JPY fall to the 200-day EMA before entering oversold territory.

USDJPY 070224 4-Hourly Chart

