USD/JPY Forecast: Bank of Japan Governor’s Remarks Add Pressure to Yen

Highlights

Investors predict rate cuts following Fed’s interest rate increase

BOJ governor emphasizes importance of maintaining monetary easing

Central banks’ meetings to influence currency markets in upcoming days

Overview

On Tuesday, the Dollar/Yen strengthened as Japan’s newly appointed central bank leader hinted at a cautious approach towards monetary tightening, ahead of the upcoming central bank meetings in Japan scheduled for Friday.

At 08:24 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 134.048, down 0.160 or -0.12%. On Monday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $69.33, down $0.11 or -0.16%.

Investors Anticipating Fed Rate Cuts

In generally thin trading on Monday, the Dollar/Yen fell as investors continued to anticipate interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year, following an anticipated rate increase at next week’s policy meeting. The market has already priced in roughly 50 basis points of rate cuts by the end of the year, according to rate futures.

BOJ Governor Emphasizes Monetary Easing

The Japanese currency, on the other hand, also faced challenges due to remarks made by new Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda. He emphasized the importance of maintaining monetary easing ahead of a closely watched Bank of Japan meeting on Friday.

Market Predicts Fed to Pause

At the upcoming policy meeting, Fed policymakers are expected to raise rates by 25 basis points. However, the market sees the Fed pausing in June. Fed funds futures indicate an approximately 88% chance of a rate hike next week, followed by roughly 50 basis points of cuts by year end.

BOJ Expected to Maintain Policy

The first of the key central bank meetings that traders were waiting for is the BOJ on Friday, which will be chaired by Kazuo Ueda for the first time. Ueda is widely expected to maintain the BOJ’s current ultra-easy yield curve control (YCC) policy. He has reassured the markets that any policy changes won’t happen quickly since taking over from Haruhiko Kuroda earlier this month.

Technical Analysis

Daily USD/JPY

From a daily technical viewpoint, the USD/JPY is trading on the strong side of its daily pivot at $133.443, but under the R1 level at $137.245. The long-term technicals appear to be in favor of an upside move, but the short-term outlook indicates potential weakness.

A sustained move over the pivot at 133.443 will indicate the buying is getting stronger. This could lead to a near-term acceleration into R1 at 137.245. However, a sustained move under the pivot at 133.443 will put the USD/JPY in a weak position with S1 coming in at 128.973.

Pivot – $133.443 R1 – $137.245 S1 – $128.973 R2 – 141.715 S2 – 125.170

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

