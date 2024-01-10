USD/JPY Forecast: Bank of Japan Chatter and the US CPI Report in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The USD/JPY rallied 0.89% on Wednesday, ending the session at 145.752.

Easing bets on a Bank of Japan pivot from negative rates impacted buyer demand for the Yen.

On Thursday, Bank of Japan commentary and the US CPI Report warrant investor attention.

USD/JPY Movements on Wednesday

The USD/JPY rallied 0.89% on Wednesday. Following a 0.17% gain on Tuesday, the USD/JPY ended the session at 145.752. The USD/JPY fell to a low of 144.315 before rising to a session high of 145.828.

Bank of Japan Pivot Bets Fade

Economic indicators from Japan have materially impacted bets on a Bank of Japan pivot from negative rates. Household spending unexpectedly fell in November, with Tokyo inflation softening by more than forecast. Significantly, wage growth slowed, suggesting a softening inflation outlook.

However, wage negotiations in March remain the focal point for the BoJ. A strong uptick in wages could incentivize the BoJ to exit negative interest rates.

On Thursday, former BoJ board member Makoto Sakurai reportedly said the Bank is ready to exit negative rates in April. Higher wages would increase disposable income, fueling consumer spending and demand-driven inflation. Demand-driven inflation remains the key ingredient for the Bank of Japan and a pivot from negative rates.

There are no economic indicators from Japan to influence the appetite for the USD/JPY. The lack of stats will leave BoJ chatter to move the dial.

US CPI Report and Jobless Claims

On Thursday, the US CPI Report will garner investor interest. Market bets on a Q1 Fed rate cut have eased. Nonetheless, the CME FedWatch Tool gives a 64.7% chance of a March rate cut. The US CPI Report could materially influence expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers could force the Fed to delay rate cuts into Q2. A delay in cutting rates could impact disposable income. Downward trends in disposable income could curb consumer spending and dampen demand-driven inflation.

Economists forecast the US annual inflation rate to rise from 3.1% to 3.2%. However, economists predict the core inflation rate to soften from 4.0% to 3.8% in December.

Investors must also consider US labor market numbers. Tight labor market conditions support wage growth and increase disposable income. Upward trends in disposable income could fuel consumer spending and demand-driven inflation. The net effect could be a higher-for-longer Fed rate path.

Economists forecast initial jobless claims to increase from 202k to 210k in the week ending January 6.

Short-term Forecast

Near-term trends for the USD/JPY hinge on the US CPI Report and central bank commentary. Hotter-than-expected US inflation numbers could force the Fed to delay the timing of a rate cut. Easing bets on a BoJ pivot from negative rates and delays to Fed rate cuts could tilt monetary policy divergence toward the US dollar.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The USD/JPY sat above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A USD/JPY return to the 146 handle would support a move to the 146.649 resistance level.

On Thursday, the focus will be on central bank commentary and the US CPI Report.

However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would give the bears a run at the 144.713 support level and the 200-day EMA.

The 14-day RSI at 57.48 indicates a USD/JPY break above the 146.649 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

USDJPY 110124 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A USD/JPY move to the 146 handle would give the bulls a run at the 146.649 resistance level.

However, a fall through the 145 handle would bring the 200-day EMA and the 144.713 support level into play.

The 14-period 4-hour RSI at 69.81 shows the USD/JPY on the border with overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at the 146 handle.

USDJPY 110124 4-Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.