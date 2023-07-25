USD/JPY Forecast – USD Continues to Wait for the Fed

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 26.07.23

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

During Tuesday’s trading session, the US dollar experienced a minor pullback, displaying signs of turbulent market behavior. Despite this temporary setback, the currency’s long-term prospects remain bullish, supported by the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average around the ¥140.25 level. While the recent impressive move on Friday should be assessed with caution due to potential overheating, a critical area of interest for traders is the ¥142.50 level, which, if breached, could pave the way for further gains towards ¥145 in the coming weeks.

In light of the current noisy market behavior, the ¥142.50 level remains a key focal point. A decisive breakout above this level could signal a potential move towards ¥145, representing a plausible target despite occasional market noise. Conversely, breaking below the 50-Day EMA may open the door to a decline towards the ¥138 level, an area of significant trader attention, given its previous role as the top of an ascending triangle, and further reinforced by the impending presence of the 200-Day EMA.

Beyond technical factors, the contrasting stances of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan play a crucial role in shaping the dynamics between the US dollar and the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance stands in contrast to the Bank of Japan’s continued use of quantitative easing. This difference in monetary policies influences the longer-term uptrend of the US dollar, given the yen’s struggles to gain momentum under its loose policies.

Despite the bullish outlook, traders must remain vigilant as the path to continued appreciation may not unfold seamlessly or rapidly. Market conditions can be unpredictable, and various factors could influence the currency’s trajectory. It is essential for traders to stay informed and adaptable in navigating the ever-changing landscape of the US dollar-Japanese yen market.

In the end, the US dollar experienced a minor pullback during Monday’s trading session, characterized by noisy market behavior. However, its long-term bullish outlook remains intact, supported by the 50-Day EMA and the contrasting policies of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Traders are keeping a close eye on the ¥142.50 level, which, if surpassed, could propel the currency towards ¥145. Conversely, a breach of the 50-Day EMA may lead to a decline towards ¥138. While the road ahead may present challenges, a cautious and vigilant approach will assist traders in navigating the evolving dynamics of the US dollar-Japanese yen market.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

