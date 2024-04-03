USD/JPY Forecast – USD Continues to Rally Against Yen

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

You can see that the dollar/yen started to rally a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to threaten the 152 yen level. This is an area that I think a lot of people are going to be paying attention to. And if we can break above there, it’s likely that market participants will really start to rush in in more of a fear of missing out trade. I do think that ultimately this is exactly what happens because quite frankly, the Bank of Japan raising interest rates to zero really isn’t helping much.

With that being the case, I think it’s only a matter of time before we get that forceful breakout and once we break above the 152 yen level, I am more than willing to start buying even more than I already have, but short-term pullbacks should continue to be buying opportunities in this market and that’s how you have to look at it. Ultimately, this is a scenario where it’s a one-way trade due to the fact that the interest rate differential gets you paid at the end of every session.

The 150 yen level underneath is a large round number that a lot of people will be paying attention to. And also where the 50 day EMA is starting to race towards. At this point in time, I do think it’s probably only a matter of time before value hunters come back in and try to pick this market up. Regardless, I do think that once we break the 152 yen level, we could see this market go looking to the 155 yen level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.