USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Falls Drastically Against Yen

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 31.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The US dollar has fallen rather significantly against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Friday, as the ¥150 level continues to be an area that people pay close attention to. If we can turn around a break above the ¥150 level, then the market will try to go back toward the highs again. I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before that happens, based on the interest rate differential alone.

Having said that, there are a lot of fears out there that the Bank of Japan will get involved, but they have also been in the bond market trying to drive rates down as well, so this does suggest that perhaps we will continue to find buyers given enough time.

I have no interest in shorting the dollar against the yen, and in fact I have no interest in owning the yen in general. Yes, the market could pull back from time to time, but given enough time it’s likely that the fact that you get paid at the end of the day to hold onto the pair will continue to be front and center when it comes to the trading public. The ¥147.80 level underneath is a large, round, psychologically significant figure with the 50-Day EMA hanging around the same area. With that being the case, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of support underneath, and unless the Federal Reserve changes its overall attitude, I just don’t see how this pair falls for a significant amount of time.

With that being said, I’m more or less a “buy on the dip” type of trader, because I think given enough time you will see buyers jumping back into the market. Yes, the candlestick was rather big, but given enough time, I think the interest rate differential will continue to attract people toward the greenback. Even if we did fall from here, that area near the ¥147.80 level is more likely than not going to be a floor in the market going forward. As long as we can stay above there, it’s likely to remain a very bullish market. Above, the ¥152 level is an area that a lot of people will be paying attention to, and if we can break above there then the market is likely to get looking to the ¥155 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.