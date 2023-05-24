USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Displays Resilience Against Japanese Yen

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 25.05.23

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The US dollar exhibited mixed performance in Wednesday’s trading session, oscillating around the recently broken ascending triangle pattern. Despite some fluctuations, buyers are eager to enter the market, propelling the currency toward the ¥140 level. A solid support level is anticipated at ¥137, with a potential decline towards ¥135 if this level is breached. The approaching 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is also expected to act as a technical support level.

One crucial factor contributing to the strength of the US dollar is the significant interest rate differential between the United States and Japan. The Federal Reserve’s tight monetary policy maintains this gap, while the Bank of Japan implements quantitative easing measures, including yield curve control. By capping interest rates on the 10-year note at 50 basis points, the Bank of Japan indirectly injects the Japanese yen into the market, leading to currency depreciation. Conversely, the Federal Reserve’s firm policy stance bolsters demand for the US dollar. Given these circumstances, although volatility may persist, the prevailing momentum favors further upward movement. A “measured move” analysis even suggests the possibility of the US dollar rising as high as ¥148 over time.

Considering the current market conditions, it appears prudent to adopt a strategy of buying dips rather than attempting to short the US dollar. However, it is crucial to closely monitor the situation, particularly if the market breaks below the 200-Day EMA. Such a development could introduce significant bearish sentiment and alter the overall outlook. Nevertheless, the prevailing sentiment suggests that the US dollar is poised to advance over the long term.

Overall, the US dollar’s performance against the Japanese yen has demonstrated resilience, indicating further upward movement in the market. The substantial interest rate differential between the US and Japan continues to favor the US dollar, driven by the Federal Reserve’s tight policy and the Bank of Japan’s quantitative easing measures. While volatility remains a possibility, the overall trajectory points towards a potential increase in value. Traders are advised to capitalize on buying opportunities while remaining cautious about changes that could influence the current Bank of Japan trajectory.

