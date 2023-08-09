USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to See Upward Pressure

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 10.08.23

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

In the latest trading session on Wednesday, the US dollar exhibited strength as it surged beyond the ¥142.50 mark, approaching the ¥143.50 level against the Japanese yen. While this uptrend is strong, traders should remain cautious as the currency pair currently rests at the upper boundary of a short-term consolidation phase. This situation may invite a minor retracement, yet market sentiment suggests that any potential dip could translate into an attractive buying opportunity due to the positive swap associated with the currency pair.

Should a temporary pullback transpire, the ¥141.75 level is anticipated to offer substantial support, reinforced by the ascending 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This juncture is closely monitored by traders and investors alike. It is also noteworthy that the ¥138 level, previously a notable resistance, has now morphed into a pivotal support level. Given these factors, the likelihood of a considerable market downturn remains low, creating an environment less conducive for selling strategies.

An additional aspect that traders should closely watch is the 200-Day EMA, which coincides with the ¥138 level. This technical indicator carries considerable significance within the market and holds the potential to exert influence over price movements.

Looking ahead, the ¥145 level emerges as a critical resistance point, historically impeding upward movement. A successful breach of this threshold could signify an imminent breakout, subsequently unlocking significant upside potential. Should this transpire, traders might set their sights on the ¥150 level as a long-term objective, marking a potential landmark in the currency pair’s trajectory.

The intricate dance of this currency pair largely hinges on the actions undertaken by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The BoJ’s ongoing implementation of robust quantitative easing measures continues to exert a notable influence on the value of the Japanese yen, thereby shaping the observable trend within the chart.

As the US dollar showcased its strength against the Japanese yen in the recent Tuesday trading session, the currency pair’s trajectory is poised near the upper confines of a short-term consolidation phase. Despite the likelihood of a minor pullback, the broader outlook remains optimistic, propelled by the presence of short-term support levels and the appealing positive swap dynamic. Traders should vigilantly track pivotal levels, including the ¥145 resistance threshold, which could serve as a catalyst for substantial upward potential. Furthermore, maintaining a close watch on the Bank of Japan’s policy decisions will be paramount in navigating the intricate intricacies of this particular currency pairing.

