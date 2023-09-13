USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to See Strength Against Yen

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 14.09.23

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The US dollar has been on a notable upswing, suggesting a clear path for further gains. The primary driver behind this sentiment is the substantial interest rate differential between the United States and Japan, which continues to pique investors’ interest. Additionally, technical analysis points to a robust market with strong trader participation, while the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average at the ¥145 level acts as a critical support level, marking the bottom of the previous consolidation phase. It is also worth noting that the CPI numbers in the US came out just a bit hotter than anticipated on Wednesday.

Chart analysis reveals a market that is both sturdy and well-frequented by traders. If the market manages to breach the ¥148 level, it may potentially pave the way for a further push toward the ¥150 mark. Despite remarks from Bank of Japan Governor Ureda over the weekend hinting at the possibility of returning to “real rates” by year-end, the considerable interest rate gap between the US and Japan remains a compelling factor. This interest rate differential continues to serve as an incentive for investors to hold onto this currency pair, substantially contributing to the ongoing rally.

In the event of a reversal below the 50-Day EMA, attention would shift to the ¥142.50 level, which has historically garnered substantial market interest. This level would warrant careful observation should prices dip below it. Despite the initial yen strength observed at the beginning of the week, market participants have demonstrated a willingness to challenge the central bank’s stance. Consequently, the prevailing sentiment leans towards further upward movement, especially since the Bank of Japan is often seen as having more bark than bite.

Looking ahead, a potential breakout above the ¥150 level could usher in a new era of structured trading patterns. This development is likely to draw increased attention and participation from traders. In fact, it is anticipated that there may be a significant battle among market participants, driven by the fear of missing out (FOMO), once this substantial barrier is overcome – assuming it occurs.

In the end, the rally of the US dollar is underpinned by a substantial interest rate differential advantage, making it an appealing choice for traders. The ¥145 level plays a pivotal role as support, and a move beyond ¥148 may open the door to an ascent towards ¥150. Despite occasional challenges and central bank statements, the interest rate differential remains a driving force behind the market’s momentum, bolstering its attractiveness. Traders should stay vigilant, as a breakthrough above ¥150 could signify the dawn of a new phase in trading activity.

