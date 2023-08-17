USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Look Upwards

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 18.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

In the USD/JPY pair, current signs lean towards a potential upward climb. This upward tilt isn’t surprising when considering the interest rate differences between the respective central banks. With the Bank of Japan showing no inclination towards tightening its monetary stance, this rate disparity remains a pivotal player in shaping market trends. Given this backdrop, I anticipate a potential move towards the ¥147.50 level, and if sustained, we could even see an eventual approach to the ¥150 mark over time.

Digging deeper, the market has a sturdy bedrock of support. Observers should recognize that the market may have currently reached a somewhat exaggerated point. Thus, a significant pullback, offering a valuable entry opportunity, is on my radar. While there’s potential for this value to appear at reduced levels, I’m skeptical about becoming a seller in the current market landscape, even if a pullback does occur.

An essential aspect to consider is the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average hovering near the ¥142.50 mark. Its upward curve suggests potential dynamic support. However, its closeness to the current trade values might limit its capacity to sway prices substantially. Given these conditions, my expectation leans towards the market seeking foundational support during any pullbacks. The overarching perspective seems to favor buying on downturns, foreseeing a broader upward momentum persisting over time.

Selling the USD/JPY pair, given the prevailing conditions, appears less enticing. It’s hard to picture a strategic advantage in selling, but it’s always wise to keep all possibilities on the table. If the market were to slide below the ¥140 level, it’d be crucial to reassess our stance. However, any dramatic directional shift seems largely dependent on any policy changes either from the Federal Reserve or the Bank of Japan.

To wrap up, the relationship between the US dollar and the Japanese yen is characterized by a web of intricacies. The balancing act between interest rate gaps, technical indicators, and the postures of central banks makes the market a challenging puzzle. Traders venturing into this arena need to remain sharp, relying on informed judgment and strategic maneuvering. It’s vital to be attuned to shifts in sentiment, policy decisions, and technical support markers, as these will be instrumental in dictating the future course of the pair.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.