USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Look for Buyers

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 12.10.23

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

In Wednesday’s trading session, the US dollar exhibited a brief retreat before rebounding, displaying signs of renewed strength. Currently, the market seems to be consolidating, potentially setting the stage for its next significant move. If this pattern continues, there is a likelihood of the ongoing uptrend continuing, possibility surpassing the significant ¥150 level.

The ¥150 level holds substantial importance, garnering attention due to its round numerical value and psychological significance. It’s worth noting that this level has experienced significant selling activity recently. There were speculations suggesting the involvement of the Bank of Japan in the selloff at this critical point. However, current developments do not provide concrete evidence to support these claims, leaving us with more questions than answers.

Nevertheless, the US dollar appears poised for long-term upward momentum, primarily driven by the interest rate differential. Therefore, it seems advisable to consider purchasing the US dollar on any dips. The timing of a potential breakout remains uncertain, with the ¥147.80 level serving as a support barrier below, and the formidable ¥150 level above.

Monitoring the bond markets becomes crucial in this context as rising interest rates work against the Japanese yen. The Bank of Japan’s efforts to maintain low-interest rates in a high-rate environment have an adverse impact on the currency. Given this dynamic, it’s likely that similar market conditions will persist. Notably, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is quickly approaching the ¥147.80 level, which could offer traders an advantageous convergence point.

It’s important to highlight that the prevailing sentiment leans toward a bullish outlook for this currency pair. Shorting this pair does not appear to be a favorable strategy, at least until there are notable shifts in policy stances from either the Bank of Japan or the Federal Reserve. As it stands, such changes seem unlikely, which reinforces the overall bullish bias. Nevertheless, it’s worth acknowledging that the pace of momentum has moderated, suggesting that careful assessment and strategic trading decisions are warranted.

At the end of the day, the US dollar’s recent performance against the Japanese yen shows a market in consolidation. While key levels continue, the overarching tone still favors bullishness. Observing bond market dynamics and the actions of central banks will be pivotal in assessing the future trajectory of this currency pair.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.