USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Find Buyers on Dips

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 11.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

In Thursday’s trading session, the US dollar exhibited its strength by surpassing the ¥142.50 mark, inching closer to ¥143.50 against the Japanese yen. Despite this robust uptrend, traders are advised to proceed with caution as the currency pair is currently positioned at the upper boundary of a short-term consolidation phase. This juncture could potentially lead to a slight retracement, but prevailing market sentiment suggests that any such dip might offer an appealing buying opportunity due to the favorable swap associated with this pairing.

If a temporary pullback occurs, market observers foresee significant support around the ¥141.75 level, bolstered by the ascending 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. This specific level garners substantial attention from both traders and investors, underscoring its importance. Equally noteworthy is the shift of the ¥138 level, previously a robust resistance, into a crucial support threshold. Given these factors, the likelihood of a substantial market decline seems limited, making it a less conducive environment for implementing selling strategies.

Another critical aspect requiring careful analysis is the alignment of the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average at the ¥138 level. This technical indicator holds significance within the market and possesses the potential to influence price dynamics.

Looking ahead, the ¥145 level assumes significance as a pivotal resistance, historically impeding upward momentum. A successful breach of this barrier could signify an imminent breakout, potentially unlocking substantial upside potential. If this scenario unfolds, traders might set their sights on the ¥150 mark as a long-term objective, potentially marking a notable milestone in the trajectory of this currency pair.

The intricate interaction of the USD/JPY pair is intrinsically linked to the decisions made by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The persistent implementation of robust quantitative easing measures by the BoJ continues to exert considerable influence over the valuation of the Japanese yen, shaping the discernible trend observed on the price chart.

As the USD/JPY pair showcased its resilience against the backdrop of the Japanese yen in a recent trading session, it now finds itself at the upper bounds of a brief consolidation phase. Despite the potential for a minor retracement, the broader outlook remains optimistic, supported by immediate support levels and the attractive positive swap dynamics. Traders are advised to vigilantly monitor critical levels, including the formidable ¥145 resistance threshold, which has the potential to act as a catalyst for significant upward movement. Furthermore, keeping a watchful eye on the policy decisions of the Bank of Japan is essential for effectively navigating the complexities of this particular currency pair.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.