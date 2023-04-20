USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Choppy Against Japanese Yen

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 21.04.23

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The US dollar has gone back and forth against the Japanese yen during trading on Thursday, as it looks like we are continuing to struggle with a little bit of overhead resistance in this pair. That makes a certain amount of sense, as we have approached the psychologically important ¥135 level, which is also an area that has recently seen both support and resistance. With all that being said, I would anticipate that the market probably sees this as an opportunity to take a little bit of profit.

Underneath, we have the 200-Day EMA which sits right around the ¥134 level. I think that’s going to be your short-term floor, with the 50-Day EMA sitting just below it also offering a significant amount of support. In other words, I think of this more or less as a “buy the dip” type of market right now. With that being said, I also recognize that this is going to be a very choppy and noisy affair, but I do think that eventually we try to go higher. This is going to be especially true if interest rates remain stubbornly high, as the Bank of Japan continues to do everything it can to fight higher interest rates and that country.

If we can break above the ¥135 level, then it’s more likely than not to be a scenario where we try to reach the peak near the ¥137.50 level. Anything above that could kick off a much longer “buy-and-hold” type of situation, and you would probably see the Japanese yen lose ground against almost all currencies. In that environment, you may get more mileage out of a trade like AUD/JPY, but the US dollar should continue to strengthen against it regardless.

If we turn around and break down below the ¥130 level, something that’s obviously not going to happen anytime soon, then that would be a very negative sign for the US dollar, and it would probably also signify overall US dollar selling across the board. Regardless, this is a market that does tend to be very choppy and noisy, to make sure that you are position sized correctly.

