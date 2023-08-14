USD/JPY Forecast – Dollar on The Verge of a Massive Move

USD/JPY Forecast Video for 15.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

Beyond its numerical significance, the ¥145 threshold bears a weight of psychological relevance, casting its influence over traders across the board. A successful breach above this juncture could very well increase the trajectory of sustained upward momentum, potentially sending the market toward the ¥147.50 level. While the ¥147.50 level garners its share of attention, its current prominence does not overshadow other levels that pave the way to the elusive ¥150 level and, quite possibly, even beyond. In fact, I think this is what’s about to happen.

The likelihood of a pullback materializing from the current vantage point could paradoxically catalyze an even stronger surge. The backdrop of the Bank of Japan’s unwavering efforts to counterbalance interest rates through quantitative easing measures further emboldens this upward scenario. The very foundation of these measures seeks to diminish the allure of the Japanese yen. Moreover, the US dollar’s own display of strength during the session provides an additional boost to the case for an upward trajectory. In terms of support, the ¥142.50 level emerges as a potential bastion against any substantial retracements.

It’s worth emphasizing that, given the existing landscape, shorting this particular currency pair doesn’t hold much allure. The subdued appeal of the Japanese yen within this context discourages any inclination toward holding this currency. Rather, the focus hones in on identifying intermittent value opportunities that arise.

Recent observations have unveiled a subtle sense of overextension, an inkling that suggests an impending pullback could serve as a strategic entry point. The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average casts its influence around the ¥141.50 mark and is steadily ascending. This market resonates with the sentiment of “one-way fundamentals,” echoing a symphony of technical analysis. This doesn’t imply an instantaneous breakout, but rather hints at a gradual crescendo of momentum. Thus, a measure of patience is poised to yield substantial rewards when navigating this currency pairing. The undercurrent of momentum is undeniable, and while the breakout might not be instantaneous, the undercurrent of buildup is certainly palpable.

In summation, the recent oscillations of the US dollar against the Japanese yen offer a glimpse into the intricate choreography that defines currency markets. The meticulous approach to pivotal levels, in tandem with the interplay between fundamental and technical factors, sketches a vivid canvas of prospects and pitfalls. In this enigmatic realm, traders navigate strategically, recognizing the latent value concealed within these fluctuations. Armed with insights into overarching trends and an intimate connection with the underlying market impetus, investors are poised to optimally position themselves for the potential crescendo, mindful that patience often ushers forth the most rewarding crescendos.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.