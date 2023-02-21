USD/JPY Bulls to Target a Return to 135.50 on Fed Bets

FXEmpire.com -

It has been a relatively busy day for the USD/JPY. On the economic data front, prelim February private sector PMIs from Japan drew interest early in the Asian session. While service sector activity picked up, the manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in February, according to prelim figures.

The disappointing manufacturing PMI numbers and market sentiment toward Fed monetary policy delivered dollar gains ahead of the US session.

USD/JPY Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY was up 0.44% to 134.754. A mixed morning saw the USD/JPY134.147 before rising to a high of 134.848. The USD/JPY broke through the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.500 to test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 134.829 before easing back.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 210223 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 134.209 pivot to retarget the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 134.829. A return to 134.800 would signal a bullish US session. However, the USD/JPY would need Fed chatter and today’s US stats to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test resistance at 135 and the Third Major Resistance Level (R3) at 135.449.

A fall through R1 and the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.880 into play. However, barring a data-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133.800 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 133.589. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 132.969.

JPYUSD 210223 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (133.313). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (130.313) would support a breakout from R2 (134.829) to target 135 and R3 (135.449). However, a fall through S1 (133.880) would give the bears a run at S2 (133.589) and the 50-day EMA (133.313). A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

JPYUSD 210223 4 Hourly Chart

It is a relatively busy day on the US economic calendar, with prelim February private sector PMI numbers in the spotlight.

We saw a divergence between the Markit and ISM survey-based numbers in January. The more influential ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rose from 49.2 to 55.2 versus a Markit survey-based PMI that rose from 44.7 to 46.8 to reflect a continued contraction in the services sector.

While manufacturing sector activity will draw interest, service sector activity accounts for more than two-thirds of the US economy, giving the Services PMI a greater weighting. Economists forecast the Services PMI to increase from 46.8 to 47.1.

