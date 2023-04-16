USD/JPY Bulls to Target a Return to 135 on Hawkish Fed Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet morning for the USD/JPY. There were no economic indicators from Japan or the region to draw interest. The lack of stats will leave investors to consider the hawkish Fed chatter from Friday and elevated geopolitical tensions.

On Friday, US economic indicators delivered mixed signals. While retail sales tumbled by 1.0%, consumer confidence improved, with industrial production rising. Hawkish Fed chatter offset the impact of weak retail sales on the USD/JPY, reflecting the current level of market uncertainty on Fed monetary policy beyond May.

As things stand, the Bank of Japan continues to beat the ultraloose monetary policy drum. In contrast, the Fed could wrongfoot the markets in May, with the talk of an H2 2023 rate cut doing the rounds. Inflation remains elevated, and labor market conditions are very tight, giving the Fed hawks plenty of voice.

With monetary policy divergence favoring the dollar, a shift in the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy outlook would deliver a sustained USD/JPY reversal.

According to the FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in May rose from 71.2% to 78.5% over one week. The numbers support one more hike in May before a period of uncertainty ensues.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was up 0.14% to 133.911. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY fall to an early low of 133.747 before rising to a high of 133.941.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 170423 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 133.244 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.322. A return to 134 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, US economic indicators and Fed chatter must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of another extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 134.913 and resistance at 135. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 136.582.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 132.653 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-132.500 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 131.575. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 129.906.

USDJPY 170423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 200-day EMA (132.875). The 50-day EMA converged on the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the 200-day EMA (132.875) would support a breakout from R1 (134.322) to target R2 (134.913) and 135. However, a fall through the 200-day (132.875) and 50-day (132.820) EMAs would bring the 100-day EMA (132.713) and S1 (132.653) into view. A bullish cross of the 50-day EMA (132.820) through the 200-day EMA (132.875) would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 170423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar.

New York Empire State Manufacturing Index figures for April will be in focus. Better-than-expected numbers would ease immediate recession fears and support a bullish afternoon session for the USD/JPY.

However, investors should monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy. We expect increased sensitivity to FOMC member commentary as the markets consider guidance beyond May.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.