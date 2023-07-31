USD/JPY Bulls to Target 143 on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It is a busy morning for the USD/JPY, with the labor market in focus.

However, Caixin manufacturing PMI numbers from China will have more impact on market risk sentiment and the USD/JPY.

The near-term technical indicators turned bullish, signaling a return to 142.

On Monday, the USD/JPY gained 0.80% to wrap up the day at 142.270. Sentiment toward the respective economies delivered dollar support as the Bank of Japan tweak effect faded.

This morning, economic indicators from Japan should have a limited impact on the USD/JPY pairing and sentiment toward Bank of Japan monetary policy. The Jobs/applications ratio for June will be in focus, with economists forecasting the ratio to increase from 1.31 to 1.32.

However, private sector PMI numbers from China will set the tone early in the session. The all-important Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped from 50.5 to 50.3 versus a forecasted decline to 50.3. Avoiding sub-50 will be pivotal as Beijing rolls out stimulus to drive consumption.

The US Session

It is a busier US session, with finalized Markit manufacturing PMI numbers and the ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus. While the headline ISM number will influence, investors should consider the sub-components, including employment and prices.

A pickup in hiring and an upward trend in input and factory gate prices would leave the chances of a September Fed interest rate hike on the table.

While bets on a September Fed interest rate hike have eased, US economic indicators show continued momentum in the US economy. The favored ISM manufacturing PMI will have more influence, with investors needing to consider the prices and employment sub-components. A pickup in price pressure would drive inflationary pressures. However, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI on Thursday will have more weighting.

USD/JPY Price Action

Daily Chart

The Daily Chart showed the USD/JPY hovered above the upper level of the 141.2 – 141.9 resistance band. Monday’s bullish session sent the USD/JPY through the resistance band to bring 143 into view. The USD/JPY remained above 50-day (140.323) and 200-day (136.900) EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals.

Notably, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, supporting further gains.

Looking at the 14-Daily RSI, the 56.93 reading signals a bullish outlook, supporting a return to 143 to bring the 144.3 – 145.0 resistance band into view. However, a USD/JPY fall through the 141.9 – 141.2 resistance band would give the bears a run at the 50-day EMA (140.323).

4-Hourly Chart

Looking at the 4-Hourly Chart, the USD/JPY faces strong resistance at 142.5. However, the USD/JPY sits above the 50-day (140.795) and 200-day (140.736) EMAs, sending bullish near and longer-term price signals. Significantly, the 50-day EMA crossed through the 200-day EMA overnight, signaling another breakout session.

However, a USD/JPY fall through the 141.9 – 141.2 resistance band would bring the EMAs into play.

The 14-4H RSI reading of 62.39 sends bullish signals, with buying pressure outweighing selling pressure. Notably, the RSI aligns with the EMAs and supports a run at 143.

