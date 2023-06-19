USD/JPY Bulls to Target 142.5 on Hawkish Fed Chair Powell Testimony

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet Tuesday for the USD/JPY. Finalized industrial production figures from Japan will be in focus late in the Asian session. Barring a material revision, the forecasts for May and June will likely have more influence.

Beyond the economic indicators, PBoC was in action this morning. In line with expectations, the PBoC cut the 5-year LPR from 4.3% to 4.2% and the 1-year LPR from 3.65% to 3.55%.

Investors hoped for larger-than-forecast cuts to Loan Prime Rates and a stimulus package from Beijing. The disappointment weighed on riskier assets and the USD/JPY.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.09% to 141.835. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 142.251 before falling to a low of 141.813.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 200623 Daily Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The USD/JPY sat above the 50-day EMA (140.587). The 50-day pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (140.587) would support a breakout from R1 (142.163) to target R2 (142.363). However, a fall through S1 (141.602) would bring S2 (141.241) into view. A slide through the 50-day EMA (140.587) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 142.163 S1 – ¥ 141.602 R2 – ¥ 142.363 S2 – ¥ 141.241 R3 – ¥ 142.924 S3 – ¥ 140.680

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 141.802 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 142.163. A breakout from the morning high of 142.251 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, Fed Chair Powell must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 142.363 and resistance at 142.50. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 142.924.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 141.602 into play. However, barring a Fed Chair Powell-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-141. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 141.241 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 140.680.

The US Session

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the USeconomic calendar US housing starts and building permits are out later today. However, we expect the numbers to have a limited impact on the USD/JPY, with Fed Chair Powell’s testimony on Capitol Hill likely to be the key driver.

The markets are betting on interest rate hikes in July and September. Hawkish chatter would support a USD/JPY breakout. FOMC members Bullard and Williams are also on the calendar to speak.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25-basis point July rate hike stood at 74.4%, up from 59.9% one week earlier. The chances of the Fed lifting the Fed Funds Rate to 5.75% in September increased from 13.1% to 13.4% over one week.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.