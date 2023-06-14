USD/JPY Bulls to Target 141 on Monetary Policy Divergence

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busy start to the day for the USD/JPY. Economic indicators from Japan drew interest ahead of numbers from China. Core machinery orders and trade data for Japan were in focus this morning. The numbers were mixed, with core machinery orders rebounding while trade terms deteriorated.

In Japan, core machinery orders increased by 5.5% in April versus a forecasted 3.0% rise. Orders tumbled by 3.9% in March. However, core machinery orders were down 5.9% year-over-year versus -3.5% in March. Economists forecast orders to decline by 8.0%.

While core machinery orders were upbeat, the trade data raised red flags. While exports increased by 0.6% year-over-year, imports tumbled by 9.9%. Economists forecast imports and exports to fall by 10.3% and 0.8%, respectively. As a result, the trade deficit widened from ¥43.3 billion to ¥1,372.5 billion. Economists forecast a deficit of ¥1,331.9 billion.

Later this morning, economic data from China will move the dial. Fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment numbers will be in focus.

However, we expect the industrial production numbers to garner more interest. Economists forecast industrial production to increase by 3.8% year-over-year in May versus 5.6% in April. Weak numbers from China should support the Yen.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.02% to 140.017. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY rise to an early high of 140.109 before falling to a low of 139.973.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 150623 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 140.465 S1 – ¥ 139.456 R2 – ¥ 140.881 S2 – ¥ 138.863 R3 – ¥ 141.890 S3 – ¥ 137.854

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 139.872 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 140.465. A move through the Wednesday high of 140.289 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, economic indicators from China and the US must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 140.881 and resistance at 141. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 141.890.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 139.456 into play. However, barring a risk-off-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-139 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 138.863. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 137.854.

USDJPY 150623 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The USD/JPY sat above the 50-day EMA (139.585). The 50-day pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY hold above the 50-day EMA (139.585) would support a breakout from R1 (140.465) to target R2 (140.881) and 141. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA (139.585) would bring S1 (139.456) and the 100-day EMA (139.162) into view. A USD/JPY fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 150623 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. US retail sales, jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing, and NY Empire State Manufacturing numbers will draw interest. However, we expect the retail sales and jobless claims to garner more interest.

Following the overnight hawkish Fed pause, positive US economic indicators could fuel bets of a peak Fed Funds Rate of above 5.6%.

