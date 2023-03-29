USD/JPY Bulls to Target 133 Ahead of Core PCE Price Index Numbers

FXEmpire.com -

It was another quiet morning for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan for investors to consider.

The lack of stats left investors to consider the lasting effects of the Fed-fueled banking crisis on monetary policy. While a credit crunch remains a significant risk, inflation will be the next area of focus.

On Friday, the US Core PCE Price Index could unravel bets of a Fed pause in April. With the FED turning on the taps for banks to access liquidity, tackling inflation may remain the priority.

The Bank of Japan appears to be in no hurry to signal a shift in monetary policy, which leaves US economic indicators to narrow the monetary policy divergence divide.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.18% to 132.613. A bearish start to the day saw the USD/JPY fall from an opening price of 132.856 to a low of 132.458.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 300323 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY needs to avoid the 132.167 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 133.579. A move through the Wednesday high of 132.890 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, Fed chatter and US economic indicators need to support a breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test resistance at 134 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 134.301. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 136.435.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 131.445 into play. However, barring a dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-131 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 130.033. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 127.899.

USDJPY 300323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 100-day EMA (132.587). The 50-day EMA narrowed to the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA closing in on the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY move through the 200-day EMA (133.065) would support a breakout from R1 (133.579) to target R2 (134.301). However, a fall through the 100-day EMA (132.587) would give the bears a run at the 50-day EMA (131.876) and S1 (131.445). A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bullish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 300323 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busier day on the US economic calendar. US initial jobless claims and Q4 GDP numbers will be in focus.

Barring a material revision to the Q4 GDP numbers, the initial jobless claims should influence the USD/JPY pair. Economists forecast initial jobless claims to increase from 191k to 196k. However, sub-200k would continue to reflect very tight labor market conditions.

Investors should also monitor Fed chatter on monetary policy and the US economy.

