USD/JPY Bulls to Retarget 137 as Market Focus Returns to the Fed

It is a relatively quiet day for the USD/JPY. Following the larger-than-expected slide in industrial production and continued contraction in the manufacturing sector, household confidence figures from Japan will be in focus today.

Economists forecast household confidence to improve in February, with an index rise from 31.0 to 32.0. While the numbers will draw interest, we expect investors to return their attention to the Fed and the US economic calendar.

However, there were no stats for investors to consider in the early part of the Asian session, leaving the markets to react to the US stats from Wednesday. The ISM Manufacturing PMI increased from 47.4 to 47.7 in February. While the continued contraction across the manufacturing sector was bearish, the inflation sub-component delivered further evidence of sticky inflation.

In February, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index jumped from 44.5 to 51.3 versus a forecasted 45.1. Hawkish Fed commentary also fueled Fed Fear, with Fed Dove Neel Kashkari talking about being open to a 50-basis point rate in March.

The bullish inflation numbers and the hawkish commentary left monetary policy divergence firmly in favor of the dollar.

USD/JPY Price Action

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY was up 0.19% to 136.387. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY fall to an early low of 136.020 before rising to a high of 136.446.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 020323 Daily Chart

The USD/JPY should avoid the 135.953 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 136.650. A move through the Wednesday high of $136.471 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, the USD/JPY would need hawkish Fed chatter and US stats to support a breakout.

In the event of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test resistance at 137 but come up short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 137.169. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at 138.385.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 135.434 into play. However, barring a Fed-fueled sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-135 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at 134.737. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 133.521.

USDJPY 020323 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (135.354). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above S1 ($135.593) and the 50-day EMA (135.354) would support a breakout from R1 (136.778) to target R2 (137.440) and 137.500. However, a fall through S1 (135.593) and the 50-day EMA ($135.354) would bring S2 ($135.070) into play. A fall through the 50-day EMA (135.354) would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 020323 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a relatively busy day on the US economic calendar. US jobless claims, unit labor costs, and nonfarm productivity numbers will be in focus. While nonfarm productivity numbers will draw interest, the jobless claims and unit labor costs will likely have more influence.

A further decline in initial jobless claims and a jump in labor costs would fuel market bets of a more hawkish Fed monetary policy outlook. FOMC member Waller will speak after today’s stats. Investors will want to know how high the Fed will be willing to go.

