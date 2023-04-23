USD/JPY Bulls Target 135 on Fed Bets and Hopes for a Soft Landing

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet start to a busy week for the USD/JPY. There are no economic indicators from Japan or the region to influence. The lack of stats will leave investors to consider the latest US private sector PMIs and their impact on sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

The hotter-than-expected services PMI and expansion across the manufacturing sector fueled bets of a May 25-basis point interest rate hike and another move in June.

According to the CME FedWatchTool, the probability of a 25-basis point Fed rate hike in May is 89.1% versus 78.0% one week ago. Significantly, the chances of a 25-basis point Fed interest rate hike in June have climbed from 16.6% to 23.4% over the week.

The shift in sentiment toward the Fed and the most recent Bank of Japan assurances of ultra-loose monetary policy leaves monetary policy divergence in favor of the greenback. However, the more hawkish bets on the Fed fueled recessionary fears, delivering Yen support.

USD/JPY Price Action

This morning, the USD/JPY was down 0.11% to 133.957. A mixed start to the day saw the USD/JPY fall to an early low of 133.930 before rising to a high of 134.120.

Technical Indicators

USDJPY 240423 Daily Chart

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 – ¥ 134.5497 S1 – ¥ 133.6027 R2 – ¥ 134.9943 S2 – ¥ 133.1003 R3 – ¥ 135.9413 S3 – ¥ 132.1533

The USD/JPY needs to move through the 134.047 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 134.55. A move through the Friday high of 134.492 would signal a bullish USD/JPY session. However, market risk sentiment and Fed chatter must support a USD/JPY breakout.

In case of an extended rally, the bulls would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 134.994 and resistance at 135. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 135.941.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at 133.603 in play. However, barring a dollar sell-off, the USD/JPY pair should avoid sub-133. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 133.100 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 132.153.

USDJPY 240423 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The USD/JPY sits above the 50-day EMA (133.806). The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A USD/JPY holding above the 50-day EMA (133.806) would support a breakout from R1 (134.550) to target R2 (134.994) and 135.000. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA (133.806) would bring S1 (133.603) and the 100-day EMA (133.405) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA would send a bearish signal.

The US Session

USDJPY 240423 4 Hourly Chart

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a quiet day on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to consider.

After the better-than-expected PMI numbers, investors are expecting a more hawkish Fed outlook. However, there are no FOMC member speeches to consider. The Fed entered the blackout period on Saturday.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

